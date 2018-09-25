25/09/2018 09:30:00

Convenience meets comfort for businesswomen at the Ellington Hotel Berlin

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few decades, women have made strides towards dismantling the glass ceiling in business. Now, more women than ever are travelling to attend conferences and events.

Currently, 19 percent of business travellers in Germany are women. What’s more, a recent study suggested this figure is growing and is set to reach 38 percent by 2020.

The Ellington Hotel Berlin has emerged as the premier place for professional travellers to stay thanks to its central location and superior amenities, writes Astrid Prueger, the hotel’s PR and Marketing Manager, in an exclusive article for Business Destinations’ list of 10 Top Destinations.

For instance, the hotel’s Ladies Empire Rooms, which were only developed a few years ago, are sanctuaries for travelling businesswomen. They feature special touches to ensure occupants enjoy a relaxing evening, such as cosmetic treatments, sleeping masks, footbaths, yoga equipment and more.

The Ellington, a refurbished, historic Bauhaus building that once featured a dance hall hosting jazz stars Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington, now boasts 285 modern, minimalist rooms and suites.

The hotel is located in City West between the legendary Kurfürstendamm, or ‘Ku’damm’, shopping boulevard, the Tiergarten public park and the famous KaDeWe department store.

Guests can find a number of gems to explore near the Ellington, including Michelin-starred restaurants, renowned nightclubs and historic relics. Alternatively, they can enjoy a memorable evening without even leaving the hotel. The Ellington’s restaurant, Duke, offers jazz-inspired cocktails alongside traditional French cuisine. In the summer, live music provides a beautiful backdrop to any evening in the garden.

To find out more about Berlin’s vibrant culture and the excellence of the Ellington Hotel, check out an exclusive article in

the latest issue of Business Destinations, available in print, online and on tablet now.

www.businessdestinations.com

