Cowen Prime Services Wins Hedgeweek USA Award 2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its prime services division, Cowen Prime Services LLC, has been named Best North American Prime Broker at the 2018 Hedgeweek USA Awards. The award is based on a peer review system and decided by a poll of Hedgeweek’s readers that include institutional and high net worth investors, hedge fund managers, and other industry professionals such as fund administrators, prime brokers, law firms, custodians, and advisers.

Jack D. Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, said, “We are honored to have been selected as the Best North American Prime Broker and are grateful to Hedgeweek’s readers for their continued support. This award is especially meaningful to Cowen’s prime brokerage team as it represents the fourth consecutive year, and fifth in six years, that we’ve earned this award, a true testament to the consistency of our offering and the service we deliver to our clients.”

Added Mike Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, “We know that our role is to support our clients with best-in-class tools and support services that will improve the operational and administrative aspects of their business and allow them to focus on their core competencies - investing. In addition, operating under the Cowen umbrella enables us to offer our clients additional services which include the firm’s valued equity research, corporate access program, capital markets activities, and non-conflicted trade execution, all aimed at helping our clients outperform.”

About Cowen Prime Services

Cowen Prime Services LLC offers a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage, outsourced trading and capital introduction services to investment managers with an array of solutions that are highly scalable and customizable. The firm was built by former investment managers to serve hedge fund managers, managed account platforms, institutional investors, family offices, and registered investment advisors with turn-key solutions designed to unburden our clients of their operating responsibilities and allow them to focus on their core competencies – investing. Our offering features US prime brokerage, international prime brokerage, electronic and high-touch execution, a full outsourced trading solution, commission management, financing and stock loan, middle and back office support, pre and post trade compliance, capital introduction, new launch consulting, and portfolio and risk analytics. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services’ solutions are offered internationally through the firm’s UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: https://www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, provides investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management through its two business segments: Cowen Investment Management and its affiliates make up the Company’s investment management segment, while Cowen and Company, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and its affiliates make up the Company’s investment bank segment. Cowen Investment Management provides investment management solutions to a global client base and manages a significant portion of Cowen’s proprietary capital. Cowen and its affiliates offer industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, domain knowledge-driven research, a sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide.

