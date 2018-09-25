25/09/2018 03:30:00

Disk Health Prediction for Ceph Mimic

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We at ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. are excited to announce our contribution to Ceph’s open-source community.  Our technology is manifested as the DiskPrediction plugin for Ceph Mimic, and was recently received with great prospect at Ceph Day in Silicon Valley. The DiskPrediction plugin is offered in three different packages – Community On-Premise, Community Cloud, and Commercial Edition.

ProphetStor’s disk prediction technology allows users to replace disks at convenient times in their schedule rather than after random occurrences of device failure. This ensures both operational and performance stability is minimally impacted. With this newly added feature, Ceph users are now able to comfortably maintain their cluster before an OSD fails - drastically reducing impeded performance time from rebalancing. Additionally users can preemptively trigger an OSD out on the problem disk, ensuring the cluster always has the appropriate amount of replicas of each storage object.

The DiskPrediction plugin supports two modes: cloud and local. In cloud mode, the disk metrics and Ceph information is collected from the cluster and sent to a DiskProphet prediction engine over the Internet. DiskProphet in turn analyzes the data and provides its prediction results of disk performance and health back to the cluster. The accuracy of these results are measured at over 95%.

Local mode does not require an external server for data analysis to output results. In this mode, the DiskPrediction plugin uses a light-weight, internal prediction module to provide a less accurate prediction of disks for the cluster. This module comes standard with Ceph Mimic’s latest stable release, and users can turn it on through the Ceph mgr daemon.

DiskPrediction Plugin Offerings for Ceph:

 

Community

on-Premise

Community

Cloud

Commercial Edition

Disk failure prediction

YES

YES

YES

Accuracy★★★★★★★★★★★★★★
Confidence★★★★★★★★★★★★★
Performance prediction

NO

NO

YES

Anomaly & Bad Sector detection

NO

NO

YES

Replacement time

NO

NO

YES

Correlation analysis with Ceph

NO

NO

YES

Availability

TRIAL

TRIAL

NOW

For more details, please contact ceph-sales@prophetstor.com

About ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

ProphetStor Data Services, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Data Platform, provides AI-driven data services to enable both enterprises and cloud service providers to build an agile, automated, intelligent IT infrastructure.

ProphetStor was founded in 2012 by seasoned storage experts with extensive experience in cloud computing platforms, software-based networked storage, data services, and AI technology.

Headquartered in Milpitas, California, ProphetStor has branch offices in Asia-Pacific and Europe regions to serve international customers. For more information, visit www.prophetstor.com.

Additional Resources

ProphetStor’s DiskProphet is a registered trademark of ProphetStor Data Services, Inc. in the US and other countries.  All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Media Contact

Seetha Subramany

ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

seetha.devi@prophetstor.com

ProphetStor_Logo.jpg

