25/09/2018 11:02:00

Dividend Declaration

Related content
24 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 25

  Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:       4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share.  This dividend will be paid on 31 October 2018, to shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018.  Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 October 2018.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

25 September 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:02 E:IPE
Dividend Declaration
24 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
19 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)
17 Sep E:IPE
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
3
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
4
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Technology for Power Conversion Applications
5
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group

Related stock quotes

Invesco Perpetual Enhanc.. 75.59 0.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:10
Watchfire Signs Equips Princeton High School’s Viking Stadium With State-of-the-Art Virtual Scoreboard
11:02
Dividend Declaration
11:02
Net Asset Value(s)
11:01
Mesoblast Heart Failure Cell Therapy for Children Featured at Regenerative Symposium for Congenital Heart Disease
11:00
Microsoft incorporates Microshare in its ScaleUp Program for 2018
11:00
BeiGene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
11:00
Nexeon MedSystems Receives $830,000 grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
11:00
Nexonia Launches Enterprise-Grade Travel Booking Solution
11:00
RavenQuest Provides Corporate Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 11:32:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-25 12:32:34 - 2018-09-25 11:32:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY