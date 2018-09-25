25/09/2018 15:34:00

EGM Results

Related content
21 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep - 
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Sep - 
Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announcement

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - EGM Results

PR Newswire

London, September 25

25 September 2018

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed without amendment by the required majorities.

Further details of the resolution are set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 4 September 2018, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes forPercentage of votes cast forVotes againstPercentage of votes cast againstVotes withheld
Resolution 140,598,08699.75%102,4960.25%8,399,767

Note: A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against the resolutions.

For further information:

Ed Berry / Kit Dunford

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1046 / 1143
David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

+1 (212) 485 9410
Samuel Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745385

About JZCP

JZCP is a London listed fund which invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate. Its objective is to achieve an overall return comprised of a current yield and capital appreciation. JZCP receives investment advice from Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. (“JZAI”) which is led by David Zalaznick and Jay Jordan. They have worked together for 30 years and are supported by teams of investment professionals in New York, Chicago, London and Madrid. JZAI’s experts work with the existing management of micro-cap companies to help build better businesses, create value and deliver strong returns for investors. JZCP also invests in mezzanine loans, first and second lien investments and other publicly traded securities. For more information please visit www.jzcp.com.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:34 E:JZCP
EGM Results
21 Sep E:JZCP
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Sep E:JZCP
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Sep E:JZCP
Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announcement
13 Sep E:JZCP
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Sep E:JZCP
Update on sale of Water Treatment Industries
04 Sep E:JZCP
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
03 Sep E:JZCP
Voting Rights and Capital
03 Sep E:JZCP
JZCP announces disposal of Water Treatment Industries
21 Aug E:JZCP
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
4
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
5
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST

Related stock quotes

JZ Capital Partners Limi.. 464.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:40
Data Technical News Nordic #2018 – 40 Calculation of yesterday’s Bond Analytics including Fair Value and select basic data
15:40
Castle Hotel Showcases Winners of Local Artist Competition
15:38
Net Asset Value(s)
15:34
EGM Results
15:32
Net Asset Value(s)
15:30
Self-funded employers in NY and CT can now access Westmed Medical Group through the Create® marketplace
15:25
Cambrex to Expand and Invest at High Point, NC Site to Create New Center of Excellence for Process Development and Clinical Supply
15:19
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors
15:17
AHRQ and PCORI Announce Awards to Support The Next Generation of Learning-Health-System Researchers

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 16:04:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-25 17:04:37 - 2018-09-25 16:04:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY