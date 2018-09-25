Expanding Low-Code Process Automation Possibilities at Microsoft Ignite 2018

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2, a leader in low-code process automation, today announced the release of its new connector to Microsoft Flow, which will be published in the Flow Connectors Gallery. The company is also demonstrating the innovative power of its leading Digital Process Automation (DPA) platform, K2 Cloud, to the more than 20,000 attendees at Ignite, the premier industry event for IT professionals.

The connector will enable a wide range of users to rapidly utilize the deep functionality and power of K2 in tandem with Flow in a visual manner, without having to interact with an API. The new connector is another example of K2 and Microsoft’s long-running commitment to building solutions that help customers get the most out of their technology investments.

“Many of our customers have made significant investments in Microsoft technology and have grown to expect a first-party experience when using Microsoft technology with K2 Cloud,” said K2 co-founder and SVP of Product, Olaf Wagner. “As more lines of business look to automate simple and repetitive tasks, we expect they will turn to Microsoft Flow for these scenarios. We’re strategically staying ahead of this paradigm shift by ensuring IT groups can easily and securely enable more day-to-day automation options for their business partners without relinquishing control.”

The Digital Process Automation market, which demands automation of hundreds and even thousands of operational business processes, is rapidly expanding as companies seek to digitally transform their business. However, in company-wide process automation deployments, traditional business process management (BPM) platforms have been proven to not be scalable or economical.

“Process is at a crossroads. Many organizations see the value of end-to-end digital transformation, but they still think traditional BPM systems are too expensive and too complicated — and too often focused on a limited number of applications that don't really touch customers,” wrote Rob Koplowitz, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, in a recent reporti. “Digital transformation requires a shift to digital process automation tools that offer faster app-dev capabilities with deep business involvement and center on improving user experiences and accelerating innovation.”

DPA is punctuated by high process functionality, low-code tooling for rapid application development and deployment, and low-cost options for initial adoption and spread. K2 is proud to be leading the charge of this new space with a roster of customers that have built hundreds and thousands of process applications.

K2 will be demonstrating its low-code process automation platform at booth #404 at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando through Thursday, September 27, in addition to hosting its customer and partner appreciation event on Tuesday, September 25. European customers and partners can also meet with K2 and learn actionable ways to take control of complex processes next month at the Microsoft Future Decoded event in London from October 31 through November 1.

K2 is the leading low-code, cloud-based Digital Process Automation (DPA) platform for enterprises seeking to rapidly and intelligently create modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their business. With K2, thousands of organizations worldwide and 30% of the Fortune 500 have taken control of their business processes to increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and applications at K2.com.

