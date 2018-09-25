25/09/2018 22:05:00

Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2018 Third Quarter Earnings

WINONA, Minn., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2018 third quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

To access the call, please visit the following Web address:

https://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm

Our conference call presentation (which includes information, supplemental to that contained in our earnings announcement, regarding results for the quarter) will be available at 6:00 a.m., central time, on the day of the conference call. To access the presentation, please visit the following Web address: https://investor.fastenal.com/releases.cfm

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will remain available until December 1, 2018. Participants must have a soundcard and speakers to listen to the online broadcast.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. We sell a broad offering of products spanning more than nine major product categories, including fasteners, safety equipment and services, tools, and general maintenance supplies. These products are efficiently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use inventory solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs (Fastenal Managed Inventory, or FMI®). Our distribution system centers on over 3,000 public branches and customer-specific Onsite locations, primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and Africa, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by 14 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel - all working toward Fastenal’s common goal of Growth Through Customer Service®.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

CONTACT:Ellen Stolts
 Financial Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Manager
 507.313.7282

