25/09/2018 12:18:38

Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED

   
         
Date of Announcement: 25/09/2018      
         

Net Asset Values per share as at:

24/09/2018

     
         
The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share. 
         
        Pence per share

Geiger Counter Limited

    

20.67

 
         
         
         

Net asset value as at 24.09.2018 of

Geiger Counter Ltd

(TIDM: GCL):

NAV-bid........... : 20.67 GBp

Net asset value as at 24.09.2018 of

Geiger Counter Ltd

(TIDM: GCLs):

NAV-bid........... : 20.67 GBp

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via Globenewswire

