25/09/2018 22:37:31

Globus Medical Sponsors NASS 2018, Hosts In-Booth Presentations on ExcelsiusGPS®

Related content
13 Sep - 
Globus Medical Acquires Surgimap®
29 Aug - 
Globus Medical to Exhibit Latest Advancements in MIS Sp..
14 Aug - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals,..

AUDUBON, Pa., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, will feature its ExcelsiusGPS® revolutionary robotic guidance and navigation system along with its latest advancements in expandable interbody technology at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting being held September 26-29, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.

Globus Medical’s participation at NASS includes two in-booth presentations from surgeons currently using ExcelsiusGPS® that highlight the versatility of robotic guidance and navigation in both minimally invasive and complex deformity procedures. In addition to the presentations, meeting attendees have the opportunity to discuss advancements in robotic surgery and experience the company’s most recent product innovations.

“As leaders in the musculoskeletal device industry, we are committed to supporting the research, education, and development of medical advancements through robotic spine surgery,” said Chief Executive Officer Dave Demski. “We are proud to be a sponsor of NASS and are excited to showcase the strong utilization and clinical experience with our system just one year after launch.”

Globus welcomes NASS attendees to case presentations in Booth #1411.

Wednesday, September 26th, 3:15PM

Minimally Invasive Cases with ExcelsiusGPS®

Sabino D’Agostino, MD

Charleston Brain and Spine, Charleston, SC

Thursday, September 27th, 3:15PM

Complex and Deformity Cases with ExcelsiusGPS®

Themistocles Protopsaltis, MD

NYU Langone Health, New York, NY

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at https://www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Nemaris and retain key employees, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email:  investors@globusmedical.com

www.globusmedical.com

globus medical.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

25 Sep GMED
Globus Medical Sponsors NASS 2018, Hosts In-Booth Presentations on ExcelsiusGPS®
13 Sep GMED
Globus Medical Acquires Surgimap®
29 Aug GMED
Globus Medical to Exhibit Latest Advancements in MIS Spine Surgery at SMISS Annual Forum
14 Aug SSNC
New Research Coverage Highlights Arena Pharmaceuticals, Varian Medical, SS&C Technologies, Globus Medical, Zynga, and Diamondrock Hospitality — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
01 Aug GMED
Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
16 Jul GMED
Globus Medical Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
11 Jul GMED
Globus Medical Features Latest Innovative Technologies at Scoliosis Research Society’s International Meeting on Advanced Spine Technologies
03 Jul GMED
Globus Medical Adds Two Innovative Solutions to Growing Trauma Portfolio
26 Jun GMED
Globus Medical Announces ExcelsiusGPS® Milestone: 3,000 screws implanted
13 Jun GMED
Globus Medical Launches Cement Augmented Pedicle Screw System

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
4
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST
5
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project

Related stock quotes

Globus Medical Inc Class.. 54.65 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

25 Sep
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
25 Sep
FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10,000,000 Million Public Offering
25 Sep
Globus Medical Sponsors NASS 2018, Hosts In-Booth Presentations on ExcelsiusGPS®
25 Sep
CPS Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility
25 Sep
Three6ixty Merges with Englander Knabe & Allen
25 Sep
Midland Chamber Welcomes Classical Academy - Permian Basin with Ceremonial Ribbon-Cutting
25 Sep
AIR Worldwide Estimates Industry Insured Losses for Typhoon Mangkhut Will be Between USD 1 Billion and USD 2 Billion
25 Sep
MRI Interventions Retires Brainlab Debt, Extends 2019 Notes by 18 Months
25 Sep
Dr. Bob Murphy, Head of Computational Biology at Carnegie Mellon University, Joins Precision Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 00:02:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-26 01:02:12 - 2018-09-26 00:02:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY