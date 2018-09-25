GSRX Industries Inc. Receives Pre-Qualification for New Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in Puerto Rico

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Project 1493 LLC, has received pre-qualification of a dispensary license for a new Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensary in Puerto Rico.

The new pre-qualified license is for a location at Urbanización Muñoz Rivera, Calle Acuarela C-15 (local A), Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, 00969. Guaynabo is located on Puerto Rico’s northern coast, west of San Juan, and is considered part of the San Juan metropolitan area. Guaynabo is the host city for a number of Puerto Rico’s annual festivals, including Three Reyes Festival in January and Mabó Carnival in March. Approximately 100,000 people reside throughout Guaynabo’s ten wards, and it is home to the three-level enclosed shopping mall San Patricio Plaza, which boasts more than 120 shops.

GSRX currently operates Green Spirit RX medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Dorado, Carolina and the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan. In addition to Guaynabo, the Company has five more locations that are currently under construction or near completion in Puerto Rico, located in Isla Verde, San Juan, Fajardo, Old San Juan and Bayamón. The Company also owns and operates The Green Room, a cannabis dispensary in Point Arena, California. GSRX recently received pre-qualification and preliminary approval for a medicinal cannabis manufacturing license ( Manufacturing ) and a medicinal cannabis transportation license ( Transportation ), the latter of which will allow the Company to transport and deliver cannabis between Green Spirit RX dispensaries and patients’ homes in Puerto Rico.

About GSRX Industries Inc. GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates four cannabis dispensaries in California and Puerto Rico, and has acquired six additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are currently under construction and expected to open later this year.

