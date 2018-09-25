25/09/2018 07:00:05

KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 25 September 2018, 08h00 CEST

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)   

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd.19 September 2018, which - as a result - states that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards. 

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

  • Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1

  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 18 September 2018

  • Threshold that is crossed: 5% (downwards)

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 415 897 567

  • Notified details: see annex 1

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

    See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).

  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

Full press release attached.

20180925_pb_TRP_Blackrock_nl

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

