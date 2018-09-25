25/09/2018 15:19:00

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:  OPK) (“OPKO”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of purchasers of OPKO securities between September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased OPKO securities during the Class Period may, no later than November 13, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information

or to learn how to participate in this action please visit www.ktmc.com/opko-health-securities-class-action

According to the complaint, OPKO is a healthcare company that engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States and internationally, including in Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico.

The Class Period commences on September 26, 2013, when the article "Opko and Its Billionaire CEO Invested in Biozone" appeared on Seeking Alpha. The complaint alleges that the article, as part of a scheme to inflate the price of Biozone Pharmaceuticals ("Biozone"), touted Biozone by using OPKO and OPKO's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Phillip Frost's ("Frost") ownership in Biozone, as Frost had a reputation as a successful biotech investor.

The complaint alleges that on September 7, 2018, the SEC issued a press release entitled "SEC Charges Microcap Fraudsters for Roles in Lucrative Market Manipulation Schemes," which included Frost and OPKO as defendants. The press release stated, in relevant part, "[a]ccording to the SEC's complaint, from 2013 to 2018, a group of prolific South Florida-based microcap fraudsters . . . manipulated the share price of the stock of three companies in classic pump-and-dump schemes. Miami biotech billionaire Phillip Frost allegedly participated in two of these three schemes.” Following this news, shares of OPKO fell $1.01 or over 18%, before NASDAQ halted the trading of OPKO on September 7, 2018 at 2:34 p.m. EDT at $4.58.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) defendant Frost and OPKO were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, the defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.

OPKO investors may, no later than November 13, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(888) 299-7706

(610) 667-7706

info@ktmc.com

KTMC-Logo_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14
20 Sep
DANSKE
MEN DER ER INGEN SAG!  Det er IKKE Danske Banks opgave at forhindre pengeudførsel fra Rusland !  Der..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
4
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
5
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:40
Data Technical News Nordic #2018 – 40 Calculation of yesterday’s Bond Analytics including Fair Value and select basic data
15:40
Castle Hotel Showcases Winners of Local Artist Competition
15:38
Net Asset Value(s)
15:34
EGM Results
15:32
Net Asset Value(s)
15:30
Self-funded employers in NY and CT can now access Westmed Medical Group through the Create® marketplace
15:25
Cambrex to Expand and Invest at High Point, NC Site to Create New Center of Excellence for Process Development and Clinical Supply
15:19
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors
15:17
AHRQ and PCORI Announce Awards to Support The Next Generation of Learning-Health-System Researchers

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 16:04:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-25 17:04:56 - 2018-09-25 16:04:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY