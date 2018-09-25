Kevin Schardt Named President of Target Decorated Apparel

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Decorated Apparel, a leading contract decorator for the promotional products and retail industries, is pleased to announce that Kevin Schardt has been appointed President of the company. Mr. Schardt will assume the role previously filled by Target Decorated Apparel Owner and Chairman, Steve Kanney.

Prior to joining Target Decorated Apparel, Mr. Schardt served as Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience for Vantage Apparel, an award-winning apparel and decorating company located in Avenel, New Jersey. Previously, Mr. Schardt also served as Vice President of Sales, Customer Service and Marketing for wholesale apparel and decoration provider Hartwell Apparel, and Director of Customer Service and Call Center Operations for alphabroder, one of the largest wholesale apparel providers in the promotional products industry. Mr. Schardt also held several senior positions with various call center and marketing services providers.

“Kevin brings a wealth of operations, customer service, sales, marketing, and management experience to our management team,” said Steve Kanney, Chairman of Target Decorated Apparel. “I am pleased to have him join the Target family and look forward to working closely with him to grow our core business as well as pursue long-term strategic opportunities.”

“Target Decorated Apparel has been a well-respected and established leader in full-service decorating for over 30 years,” said Kevin Schardt. “I am very excited to join the company and work closely with Steve and the rest of the Target management team to drive the future growth of the company.”

Mr. Schardt holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh Pa.

About Target Decorate Apparel

Headquartered in Naperville, Ill., Target Decorated Apparel (asi/90549, ppai/156880) has been a leading contract decorator to the promotional products and retail industries for more than 30 years. The company operates a state of the art 40,000 square foot print facility and has capacity to decorate over ten million garments annually. More information on Target Decorated Apparel is available at www.targetda.com or by calling 1(800)689-6461.

