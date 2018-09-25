25/09/2018 09:00:00

Kick-starting health in the workplace

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 30th more than 270,000 people, across 144 countries, completed Virgin Pulse’s 100-day Global Challenge, moving them towards a more active, healthy and productive lifestyle. With this achievement, Virgin Pulse, an international leader in employee health and wellbeing, once again proves it’s helping to improve employee lives for good. The company’s Global Challenge event encourages exercise, mindfulness and healthy habits at work, leading to a happier culture and reduced costs to the organization.

“Through increased awareness, education and motivation, employees master long-term, sustainable habits allowing them to arrive at work feeling more engaged, productive and equipped for peak performance,” says David Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Pulse. “The follow-on effects of healthy and motivated employees provide massive business benefits.”

The lifestyle habits employees develop when increasing their daily activity and overall wellness during the 100-day Global Challenge have a positive impact on their work and workplaces:

  • 54% of participants report an increase in productivity or concentration.

  • 60% of participants feel the Global Challenge has improved their energy levels.

Dr. David Batman, International Occupational Health Advisor, explains that Global Challenge participants experience positive results that span a range of activity levels and health improvements. “The most inactive participants at the beginning of the program report the biggest improvement in overall health, such as mental wellbeing and weight loss, after completing the Global Challenge.”^^  

  • 57% of participants who track their weight, report losing weight, with an average loss of 3.3kg or 7 lbs, 5 oz.

  • Following the Global Challenge, 42% of participants are undertaking 30 minutes of physical activity five or more times per week compared to 17% pre-Global Challenge.

  • 68% of participants report a decrease in stress levels at home and/or work following their participation in the Global Challenge.

Overview of the May 2018 Virgin Pulse Global Challenge

In the May 2018 Virgin Pulse Global Challenge, participants walked, biked, swam, rowed and ran their way to better health and wellbeing.

In teams of seven, participants use fitness trackers and the Virgin Pulse Global Challenge app to record their daily activity. The app includes more than 50 step conversions for activities ranging from aerobics to yoga. Nutrition, sleep, focus and wellbeing modules are also included to help participants create healthy habits and lower stress levels at home and in the workplace.

  • Pre

    Global Challenge, 21% of participants achieved 10,000+ steps a day.^^

  • Post

    Global Challenge, 75% of participants achieved 10,000+ steps a day.^^

The Global Challenge provides a complete health and wellbeing platform that makes getting healthy fun and exciting.

The 2018 May Global Challenge finished on August 30, 2018.  The next Global Challenge kicks off on October 17, 2018.  Find out more about the Virgin Pulse Global Challenge.

For media enquiries or information, please contact:

Europe: Fiona Matt at fiona.matt@virginpulse.com or +41 44 723 10 77

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse, the leading provider of digital health and wellbeing solutions, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 3,300 global organisations have selected Virgin Pulse’s solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward. For more information about Virgin Pulse, visit: virginpulse.com

^^Virgin Pulse Global Challenge 100 Day Journey – Global Final Report 2018

