KONE hosts a Capital Markets Day today, on September 25, 2018, in Helsinki

KONE Corporation, press release, September 25, 2018 at 07.00 a.m. EEST

KONE organizes a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts in Helsinki today, on September 25, 2018. The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide an update on KONE's progress in its strategy execution and the key focus areas going forward. Both strategic and financial targets remain unchanged.

President and CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth:

"We are making good progress towards our strategic targets with our Winning with Customers strategy. The objective of our strategy is to help our customers succeed in their businesses in a world where the expectations of tenants and users of buildings are changing rapidly. We are now half way through the strategy period, and I am especially glad that our customer loyalty has continued to improve during this time. Our employee engagement has also remained on a high level reflecting strong commitment of KONE's people to execute on our strategy.

In terms of financials, I am pleased that we have grown faster than the market in both new equipment and in services this year. The good growth in all businesses is a direct result of our improved differentiation. What I can't be satisfied with is that our profitability has been under pressure since 2017. We continue to work actively to counter the headwinds we are facing by taking determined pricing actions and with continuous work to improve productivity. These efforts have already resulted in a stabilization in the margin of the orders received.

Looking further ahead, we see good growth opportunities for KONE in all regions and businesses, and it is especially exciting to see how the service business will grow across the regions and how it is shaped by new technologies. We have a strong position in the key growth markets, and believe that our Winning with Customers strategy is helping us capture the opportunities."

Agenda for the Capital Markets Day

The presentations start on September 25, 2018 at 8.30 a.m. (EEST) and end at around 1.00 p.m. There will be a live webcast from the event and it can be followed on KONEs website at https://www.kone.com/en/investors/capital-markets-days/2018/. The presentations will be available in the same address at approximately 7.45 a.m.

Henrik Ehrnrooth, President and CEO:

Winning with customers in a changing environment

Hugues Delval, EVP, Service Business:

Gaining momentum in service differentiation

William B. Johnson, EVP, Greater China:

Building on our strong position in China

Axel Berkling, EVP, Asia-Pacific (ex. China):

KONE in Asia-Pacific (ex. China), we are in the right neighborhood

Ilkka Hara, CFO:

Our path towards the financial targets

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0)204 75 4705

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Henrik Ehrnrooth

President and CEO

Ilkka Hara

CFO

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

