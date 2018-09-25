25/09/2018 14:01:56

Konica Minolta Presents Latest Labeling Technologies at Labelexpo Americas 2018

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to again be displaying our latest Industrial label printers, presses and finishers at the Labelexpo trade show conducted this year at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, September 25-27, Booth# 5721.

The Labelexpo show affords Konica Minolta a premium venue to demonstrate how the company continues to evolve and adapt to marketplace conditions. These advances are realized through the development of cutting-edge technologies that commercial printers, converters and consumer end-users have come to expect from a leading provider of labeling products and software solutions.  

“Konica Minolta’s printers and digital presses, combined with our innovative software solutions, have come to define a new, mid-range class of label printers and solutions that bridges the gap between desktop and production level presses,” said Kevin Kern, senior vice president, business intelligence services and product planning. “This is an end-to-end solution, unique to Konica Minolta, that commercial and industrial printers want and need to meet their customer’s demands in this competitive market,” Kern added.

In particular, this year Konica Minolta and MGI will be demonstrating the capabilities of several new and current labeling presses used in a wide range of consumer products and packaging materials including;

  • The AccurioLabel 190 GM Edition – has a new look and design for this year. This press employs embedded web guides for both re-winder and un-winder functions. The press can support full-sized 5000 foot rolls and has the capability to connect selected finishing devices though an optional buffering device. This is the first public display of the AccurioLabel 190 GM Edition in the Unites States.

  • PLS-475i Digital Inkjet Label Press – an easy-to-use industrial label press that utilizes the latest Memjet Versapass Ink and Print head technology, supporting a continuous-roll and pre-die cut media up to 9.5 inches in width. This press is designed for users with production requirement including converters, brand owners and commercial printers.

  • PLS-401f Label Cutting & Finishing Solution – is designed to complement the PLS-475i. This finisher supports lamination, matrix removal and slitting, with a maximum cutting speed of 23.6 inches per second.

  • PKG-675i Digital Packaging Printer – this technology preview by Konica Minolta easily enables short-run digital printing on paper-based board products including, folded cartons and pre-cut corrugated materials, offering printing speeds at 30 feet to 60 feet per minute. Of special note, this printer uses several Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved dye-based inks suitable for food packaging.

  • MGI JETvarnish 3D Web – allows label printers to go digital for spot UV coating and embossed hot foiling without die, screens or expensive tooling. This finishing press is designed for both 2D (flat) and 3D embossed spot coating over flexo, offset or digital web-fed printed output. This 100 percent digital finisher is compatible with most web and roll-fed printing technologies available on the market.

Additionally, Konica Minolta will be presenting and/or discussing a number of our software and finishing solutions including;

  • AccurioPro Label Impose - a complete make-ready and imposition solution for the AccurioLabel 190. Designed to simply impose single or multiple jobs into a single run that automatically calculates best use of substrates to optimize efficiencies and lower costs in the workflow.

  • DaVinci - a 3D proofing solution for packaging, embellishment & foil production. DaVinci is a cloud-based product that helps to easily and quickly create and visualize effects by building masks. This allows print service providers and end users to see their effects for proofing and prototyping.

METAS 1-Series® - a complete finishing solution designed for digital and traditional label finishing. This semi-rotary digital label finisher sets a new standard for affordable, efficient label finishing.  With the METAS™ 1-Series® it’s as simple as Print - Die-Cut - Done™.

 

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com  and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.  

Stacey Sujeebun

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

201-236-4272

PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14
20 Sep
DANSKE
MEN DER ER INGEN SAG!  Det er IKKE Danske Banks opgave at forhindre pengeudførsel fra Rusland !  Der..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
2
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
3
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
4
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
5
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:21
Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
14:20
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against USA Technologies, Inc. -- USAT
14:19
Net Asset Value(s)
14:18
Acme United Corporation Announces Slice, Inc. Distribution Agreement
14:16
POET Technologies Grants Options to Recently Appointed Executive and New Hires
14:16
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split
14:15
Energy Storage North America Announces 2018 Innovation Award Finalists
14:14
Admera Health Teams with Allure Specialty Pharmacy to Offer PharmD Fellowship Program
14:13
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 14:38:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-25 15:38:06 - 2018-09-25 14:38:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY