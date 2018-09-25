Konica Minolta Presents Latest Labeling Technologies at Labelexpo Americas 2018

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to again be displaying our latest Industrial label printers, presses and finishers at the Labelexpo trade show conducted this year at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, September 25-27, Booth# 5721.

The Labelexpo show affords Konica Minolta a premium venue to demonstrate how the company continues to evolve and adapt to marketplace conditions. These advances are realized through the development of cutting-edge technologies that commercial printers, converters and consumer end-users have come to expect from a leading provider of labeling products and software solutions.

“Konica Minolta’s printers and digital presses, combined with our innovative software solutions, have come to define a new, mid-range class of label printers and solutions that bridges the gap between desktop and production level presses,” said Kevin Kern, senior vice president, business intelligence services and product planning. “This is an end-to-end solution, unique to Konica Minolta, that commercial and industrial printers want and need to meet their customer’s demands in this competitive market,” Kern added.

In particular, this year Konica Minolta and MGI will be demonstrating the capabilities of several new and current labeling presses used in a wide range of consumer products and packaging materials including;

The AccurioLabel 190 GM Edition – has a new look and design for this year. This press employs embedded web guides for both re-winder and un-winder functions. The press can support full-sized 5000 foot rolls and has the capability to connect selected finishing devices though an optional buffering device. This is the first public display of the AccurioLabel 190 GM Edition in the Unites States.

PLS-475i Digital Inkjet Label Press – an easy-to-use industrial label press that utilizes the latest Memjet Versapass Ink and Print head technology, supporting a continuous-roll and pre-die cut media up to 9.5 inches in width. This press is designed for users with production requirement including converters, brand owners and commercial printers.

PLS-401f Label Cutting & Finishing Solution – is designed to complement the PLS-475i. This finisher supports lamination, matrix removal and slitting, with a maximum cutting speed of 23.6 inches per second.

PKG-675i Digital Packaging Printer – this technology preview by Konica Minolta easily enables short-run digital printing on paper-based board products including, folded cartons and pre-cut corrugated materials, offering printing speeds at 30 feet to 60 feet per minute. Of special note, this printer uses several Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved dye-based inks suitable for food packaging.

MGI JETvarnish 3D Web – allows label printers to go digital for spot UV coating and embossed hot foiling without die, screens or expensive tooling. This finishing press is designed for both 2D (flat) and 3D embossed spot coating over flexo, offset or digital web-fed printed output. This 100 percent digital finisher is compatible with most web and roll-fed printing technologies available on the market.

Additionally, Konica Minolta will be presenting and/or discussing a number of our software and finishing solutions including;

AccurioPro Label Impose - a complete make-ready and imposition solution for the AccurioLabel 190. Designed to simply impose single or multiple jobs into a single run that automatically calculates best use of substrates to optimize efficiencies and lower costs in the workflow.

DaVinci - a 3D proofing solution for packaging, embellishment & foil production. DaVinci is a cloud-based product that helps to easily and quickly create and visualize effects by building masks. This allows print service providers and end users to see their effects for proofing and prototyping.

METAS 1-Series® - a complete finishing solution designed for digital and traditional label finishing. This semi-rotary digital label finisher sets a new standard for affordable, efficient label finishing. With the METAS™ 1-Series® it’s as simple as Print - Die-Cut - Done™.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook , YouTube , and Twitter .

Stacey Sujeebun

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

201-236-4272

PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us