25/09/2018 11:00:00

Microsoft incorporates Microshare in its ScaleUp Program for 2018

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft (MSFT) For Startups (London) has selected the IoT data sharing and governance firm Microshare into its coveted “ScaleUp” program, part of a $500 million joint sales initiative designed for promising technology startups.

The ScaleUp program by Microsoft is an immersive program “for Series A startups in Enterprise software offering access to global sales, marketing and technical support.” The ScaleUp program gives Microshare’s unique IoT data sharing platform the kind of go-to-market and community benefits needed to grow revenue and expand the firm’s customer base globally, and is yet another industry validation of the Microshare Data Sharing IoT Platform.

“We were impressed with the Microshare proposition and its immediate relevance to the growing IoT Data Sharing ecosystem,” said Warwick Hill, Managing Director of Microsoft ScaleUp Program, Western Europe.  “We are aligned in our focal point of democratizing AI, Data Privacy and IoT and look forward to a strategically beneficial relationship.”

“The ScaleUp program gives us an opportunity to continue to leverage Microsoft’s global sales team and industry-leading Azure IoT Cloud and Azure IoT Edge to win additional new business together and integrate Microshare’s platform into the Microsoft product suite, with a unique position on the Azure Marketplace to enable controlled data sharing at scale,” says Microshare CEO Ron Rock. “I’m very pleased at the validation this acceptance confers on our technology and partner-centric delivery model to really scale our business through Microsoft’s established sales channels. We’re excited to see our growing relationship with Microsoft taken to the next level.” 

About Microshare Inc.

Microshare® provides a transformational, patent-pending data sharing IoT platform that unlocks a customer’s financial resources, enables rapid innovation, and strengthens competitive positioning by harnessing the Internet of Things (IoT) data revolution. Microshare is part of the LoRa Alliance™, promoting the LoRaWAN™ protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity. Microshare has offices in Philadelphia, PA, USA, and in the United Kingdom. More information at https://microshare.io.

Media contact: Michael Moran, mmoran@microshare.io

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq:MSFT) (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbb82fba-f3e8-4d21-a2c8-f75cd839d887

 

microshare.jpg

