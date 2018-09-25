25/09/2018 22:25:38

Midland Chamber Welcomes Classical Academy - Permian Basin with Ceremonial Ribbon-Cutting

MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classical Academy - Permian Basin, a ResponsiveEd® charter school, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, September 24 on its campus at 4320 W. Illinois Avenue in Midland. The Midland Chamber of Commerce along with district administrators, community members, and students participated in the 11:30 a.m ceremony.

“This ribbon-cutting is the culmination of all the hard work that has gone into bringing this classical education campus to the Permian Basin,” said Campus Director Sharla Butler. “We’re so proud to be able to deliver a true school of choice to families here in Midland. We have had overwhelming support from the community and we are ready to start making a difference in the lives of our children.”

The Permian Basin campus brings the total number of ResponsiveEd Classical Academies to 21 in the state of Texas. The program is based on the belief that successful students become successful adults. The core curriculum has been formulated to prepare students to succeed in college and beyond. The unique classical approach places an emphasis on American civics, arts and music, phonics, Singapore Math®, and other essential programs.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based,  personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

