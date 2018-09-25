25/09/2018 22:16:58

MRI Interventions Retires Brainlab Debt, Extends 2019 Notes by 18 Months

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (OTCQB:MRIC), announced today that the company has repaid in full and retired $2.0 million in outstanding debt held by Brainlab AG which was set to mature on December 31, 2018. Additionally, the company extended the maturity date of promissory notes set to mature March 2019 by 18 months, to September 2020.

“We are pleased to have successfully restructured our debt positions without having to raise equity or incur significant financing fees in the process,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO. “We are lucky to have supportive and collaborative debt holders to work with and appreciate the flexibility and positive outcome that we all achieved in the process. Our remaining debt now comes due in the second half of 2020. This allows us to remain focused on our strategic growth plan and operational efficiency, including our operational cash burn which we reduced to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and which we expect to continue reducing in the second half of 2018.”

About MRI Interventions, Inc.

Building on the power of magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), MRI Interventions is creating innovative platforms for performing the next generation of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, which has received 510(k) clearance and is CE marked, utilizes a hospital’s existing diagnostic or intraoperative MRI suite to enable a range of minimally invasive procedures in the brain. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc.’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; future revenues from sales of the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2018, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

MRI Interventions, Inc. logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
63
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
4
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST
5
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

25 Sep
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
25 Sep
FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10,000,000 Million Public Offering
25 Sep
Globus Medical Sponsors NASS 2018, Hosts In-Booth Presentations on ExcelsiusGPS®
25 Sep
CPS Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility
25 Sep
Three6ixty Merges with Englander Knabe & Allen
25 Sep
Midland Chamber Welcomes Classical Academy - Permian Basin with Ceremonial Ribbon-Cutting
25 Sep
AIR Worldwide Estimates Industry Insured Losses for Typhoon Mangkhut Will be Between USD 1 Billion and USD 2 Billion
25 Sep
MRI Interventions Retires Brainlab Debt, Extends 2019 Notes by 18 Months
25 Sep
Dr. Bob Murphy, Head of Computational Biology at Carnegie Mellon University, Joins Precision Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 00:02:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-26 01:02:09 - 2018-09-26 00:02:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY