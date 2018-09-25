25/09/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cantargia to the Main Market

Stockholm, September 25, 2018 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Cantargia AB (short name: CANTA), a small cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Cantargia was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 58th company to list on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018.

Cantargia is a biotech company specialized in antibody-based cancer treatment. CAN04 (nidanilimab), the company's main project and patented antibody treatment in clinical development, has a dual mechanism of action. CAN04 fights cancer by activating the immune system and blocking signals that lead to tumor growth. Treatment with CAN04 has the potential to become an important part of modern immuno-oncology. Cantargia is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.cantargia.com.

“We very much look forward to this important step for Cantargia,” said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia. “The listing is a quality stamp for Cantargia which will provide increased exposure of our development projects for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.”

“We are excited to welcome Cantargia to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. “We continue to see a flow of companies transferring from Nasdaq First North Premier to the main market, and we look forward to supporting Cantargia with the increased visibility that comes with a main market listing.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Media Relations Contact:

Erik Granström

+46 73 449 78 07

erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com

 

 

