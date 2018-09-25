25/09/2018 15:32:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 25

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc

The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/09/2018) of £202.22m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/09/2018) of £202.22m
Cash Position of £12.3m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/09/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,525.76p8,006,179
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*  2507.16p
Income share price 2290.00p
Discount to NAV (9.33)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 24/09/2018

Name of company

% of portfolio

1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p15.36
2Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p11.22
3RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p10.39
4Vp Plc Ordinary 5p10.11
5Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p9.28
6Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p7.82
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p6.41
8Renold Plc Ordinary 5p5.57
9Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p4.91
10Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p4.47
11Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.91
12Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p2.62
13Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p2.00
14Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p1.59
15Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.20
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.82
17Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p0.64
18National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.56
19GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.56
20LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.38
21Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.37
22Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.37
23Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.34
24Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.11
25Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.00
26Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

