25/09/2018 15:38:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 25

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

 

The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/09/2018) of £64.52m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/09/2018) of £49.58m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/09/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*237.77p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 234.06p
Ordinary share price212.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(10.84)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share103.06p14500000
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV2.36%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 24/09/2018

