25/09/2018 11:00:00

Nexonia Launches Enterprise-Grade Travel Booking Solution

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexonia, a provider of business and financial management solutions, announces the launch of Nexonia Travel, an integrated travel and expense management solution for companies of all sizes. Nexonia Travel is the first significant product launch for the company since it was acquired last year by Certify, Inc., the world’s largest independent expense management company. Following the Nexonia acquisition, Certify Inc. acquired corporate travel booking technology from nuTravel, which formed the basis for Nexonia Travel.

A desktop and mobile application, Nexonia Travel allows business travelers and travel managers to quickly and easily book airfare, hotel, car rental, and rail, all while remaining compliant with their organization’s travel policies. Travelers attempting to book something that is inconsistent with corporate travel guidelines will receive alerts over email and on their mobile devices. This all happens automatically, freeing finance teams to focus on higher-value tasks such as negotiating better corporate travel rates. Nexonia Travel can also be integrated with Nexonia Expenses, helping to ensure that companies have maximum visibility into all T&E spend.

Nexonia Travel personalizes travel booking for each user, saving their preferences and making recommendations based on travel history. It also allows travelers to book inventory directly with carriers such as Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, Amtrak, and VIA Rail Canada. The mobile app ensures travelers can update travel plans “on the fly.”

“We’re very excited to launch Nexonia Travel, a solution that brings enterprise-grade travel booking tools to companies large and small,” says Robert Neveu, CEO at Certify, Inc. “Business travelers today expect travel booking to be quick and easy—the same as all their online experiences—and Nexonia Travel accomplishes that, while ensuring that corporate travel policies are observed.”

About Nexonia

Nexonia is a leading provider of web and mobile expense, travel, time, and other business financial management solutions. Nexonia's simple-to-use applications are fully integrated with ERPs, credit cards, and other systems supporting a variety of businesses. Nexonia solutions are designed to streamline the reporting and approval process, improve human resource management, and enhance operational efficiency. For more information about Nexonia, please visit www.nexonia.com.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com

Nexonia_Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
OpGen Partnering with New York State Department of Health and Merck’s ILÚM Health Solutions to Detect Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections
2
Diagnostic Superiority and Equivalence to Biopsy: a Study Confirms the Clinical Value of ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™) for the Non-Invasive Evaluation of Liver Fibrosis
3
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
4
STMicroelectronics and Leti Develop GaN-on-Silicon Technology for Power Conversion Applications
5
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:10
Watchfire Signs Equips Princeton High School’s Viking Stadium With State-of-the-Art Virtual Scoreboard
11:02
Dividend Declaration
11:02
Net Asset Value(s)
11:01
Mesoblast Heart Failure Cell Therapy for Children Featured at Regenerative Symposium for Congenital Heart Disease
11:00
Microsoft incorporates Microshare in its ScaleUp Program for 2018
11:00
BeiGene to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
11:00
Nexeon MedSystems Receives $830,000 grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
11:00
Nexonia Launches Enterprise-Grade Travel Booking Solution
11:00
RavenQuest Provides Corporate Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 11:32:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-25 12:32:50 - 2018-09-25 11:32:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY