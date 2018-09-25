Nexonia Launches Enterprise-Grade Travel Booking Solution

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexonia , a provider of business and financial management solutions, announces the launch of Nexonia Travel, an integrated travel and expense management solution for companies of all sizes. Nexonia Travel is the first significant product launch for the company since it was acquired last year by Certify, Inc., the world’s largest independent expense management company. Following the Nexonia acquisition, Certify Inc. acquired corporate travel booking technology from nuTravel, which formed the basis for Nexonia Travel.

A desktop and mobile application, Nexonia Travel allows business travelers and travel managers to quickly and easily book airfare, hotel, car rental, and rail, all while remaining compliant with their organization’s travel policies. Travelers attempting to book something that is inconsistent with corporate travel guidelines will receive alerts over email and on their mobile devices. This all happens automatically, freeing finance teams to focus on higher-value tasks such as negotiating better corporate travel rates. Nexonia Travel can also be integrated with Nexonia Expenses, helping to ensure that companies have maximum visibility into all T&E spend.

Nexonia Travel personalizes travel booking for each user, saving their preferences and making recommendations based on travel history. It also allows travelers to book inventory directly with carriers such as Southwest Airlines, Air Canada, Amtrak, and VIA Rail Canada. The mobile app ensures travelers can update travel plans “on the fly.”

“We’re very excited to launch Nexonia Travel, a solution that brings enterprise-grade travel booking tools to companies large and small,” says Robert Neveu, CEO at Certify, Inc. “Business travelers today expect travel booking to be quick and easy—the same as all their online experiences—and Nexonia Travel accomplishes that, while ensuring that corporate travel policies are observed.”

About Nexonia

Nexonia is a leading provider of web and mobile expense, travel, time, and other business financial management solutions. Nexonia's simple-to-use applications are fully integrated with ERPs, credit cards, and other systems supporting a variety of businesses. Nexonia solutions are designed to streamline the reporting and approval process, improve human resource management, and enhance operational efficiency. For more information about Nexonia, please visit www.nexonia.com .

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com