Nightfood Q1 2019 Mass Market Ice Cream Distribution Update

TARRYTOWN, NY, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the company pioneering the projected multi-billion dollar nighttime snacking category, today delivered this update regarding mass retail distribution of the new Nightfood ice cream line.

As of today, the Company has October meetings scheduled with ice cream category managers at several popular retail chains, totaling over 8,000 high-volume supermarket and drug outlets across the United States. The Company is awaiting responses from additional chains comprising approximately 10,000 additional locations. While there is no guarantee Nightfood will be distributed in all (or any) of these chains or locations, Management is confident that significant retail distribution will quickly be established with Nightfood ice cream hitting shelves in Q1 of calendar 2019.

“Retailer feedback has been universally positive,” commented Jim Christensen, Nightfood’s VP of Ice Cream Sales. “At these meetings, ice cream category managers will decide to put us in their stores based on our uniqueness, consumer appeal, and our promotion and support plan. We’re very confident in each of these elements.”

“I can’t imagine there’s another new ice cream line that would be as compelling to the category manager,” added Nightfood founder Sean Folkson. “It’s easy for them to envision Nightfood earning massive national media and PR, led by our growing team of world-class athletes along with Dr. Michael Breus, The Sleep Doctor™. This awareness will turn Nightfood into a ‘destination product’, one that consumers will go out of their way to purchase, driving valuable incremental foot traffic to their retail locations.”

Folkson continued, “Of course, we also have a unique and delicious ice cream that consumers will love. I personally expect an enthusiastic ‘yes’ from each and every meeting.”

Management reminds investors that the Company may not be permitted to announce relationships with specific retailers when commitments are received or purchase orders are secured, but that the Company may be required to wait until product is on shelf before publicly identifying our retail partners.

It is therefore expected by Management there may be a period of time in the coming weeks and months when the Company has secured thousands of points of distribution, and booked hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue associated with fulfillment of these purchase orders without making such information public.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood, Inc, “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at https://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

Consumer’s most popular choices are cookies, chips, and ice cream. Nightfood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit https://ir.Nightfood.com and https://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

