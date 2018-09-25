25/09/2018 17:24:09

PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Panel takes place on Wednesday, September 26that 10:05am ET 

via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PCG Advisory Group, a leading New York City-based investor relations and digital strategies firm, today announced that Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO, will participate on a panel titled “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts.” The panel is part of the Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, presented by City Blockchain Summit and is taking place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 10:05am ET at the NYIT Auditorium in New York City, NY.

The panel is being moderated by Constantin Kogan, Partner at Bitbull Capital. Other panelists in addition to Mr. Ramson include Daniel Leon, Founding President & COO of Celsius Network; Yvette Valdez, Partner at Latham & Watkins; Ming Huang of Byteeasy, and Nithin Eapen, CIO at Arcadia Crypto Ventures.

“The use of smart contracts for blockchain is increasing rapidly and I look forward to discussing the drivers and benefits of this growth with my fellow panelists,” said Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory Group.

For more information on City Blockchain Summit and to register for the Annual Blockchain & Crypto Conference, go to: https://www.cityblockchainsummit.com/event/annual-blockchain-crypto-investors-conference-nyit

About the Annual Blockchain & Crypto Conference

City Blockchain Summit presents our Annual Blockchain & Crypto Conference at NYIT. This conference will include seminars and panels on topics from Cybersecurity, Compliance, Smart contracts, Women in Blockchain, etc. Our goal is to engage the audience through the eyes of the innovators.

About PCG Advisory Group

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Contact: 

Silvana Da Luca

COO, Blockchain & Crypto Markets

O: 212-201-0902 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14
20 Sep
DANSKE
MEN DER ER INGEN SAG!  Det er IKKE Danske Banks opgave at forhindre pengeudførsel fra Rusland !  Der..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
4
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
5
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:41
UPDATE - Brickschain Partners with Probuild Construction Australia to bring Construction Blockchain across its supply chain from China
17:40
Texada Software Announces Partnership With Home Hardware
17:38
DVCon Europe 2018 Announces Keynote Speakers Philippe Magarshack of ST Microelectronics and Stefan Jockusch of Siemens PLM Software
17:38
DRIFT AND BUDWEISER ANNOUNCE RENEWABLE ENERGY PARTNERSHIP
17:36
Com-Guard.com, Inc. Announces That it has Ported the Previously Licensed ImageTech Unique Platform for Secure and Mobile Printing to the Low-Cost Raspberry Pi W for the Mobile and Legacy Printer Marketplace
17:31
Take a Bite Out of Pirates Dinner Adventure Halloween Show, Vampirates!
17:30
EDF : EDF prices its €1.25 billion hybrid note offering
17:28
Transaction in Own Shares
17:24
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 17:58:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-25 18:58:12 - 2018-09-25 17:58:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY