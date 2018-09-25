Pilgrim’s ® Teams Up with Kroger® to Donate 750,000 Meals to Support Florence Recovery Efforts

GREELEY, Colo., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s and Kroger today announced a joint partnership to support communities impacted by Hurricane Florence through a donation of 80,000 pounds of Just BARE chicken —Pilgrim’s brand committed to providing good food for more people.

The Pilgrim’s and Kroger teams are proud to lend their support to Hurricane Florence recovery efforts. Partnering with Feeding America, the joint effort will distribute 750,000 meals to families and local communities in the Carolinas recovering from the natural disaster that made landfall on Sept. 14.

“It has been humbling to watch communities come together to support one another in this time of need,” said Felix Turner, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager. “We are proud to partner with Pilgrim’s to provide this donation of Just BARE Chicken to communities in need and believe it will make a difference to those families who are in the midst of recovering and rebuilding.”

Pilgrim’s and Kroger have partnered with several Feeding America relief organizations to assist with product distribution, including: Low Country Food Bank, Myrtle Beach, SC; Harvest Hope Food Bank, Columbia, SC; and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah, GA.

“Our commitment to people extends beyond the dinner table,” said Jayson Penn, President, Pilgrim’s USA. “We have several facilities and family farm partners in the Carolinas in the areas impacted by Florence and we are humbled to work alongside true partners such as Kroger, who share the same passion and commitment for supporting others and cultivating a sense of community.”

Pilgrim’s has also donated an additional 19,000 pounds, or 180,000 meals, to support Hurricane Florence relief. In addition, Pilgrim’s team members in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have provided food, ice, bottled water, and clothing, and volunteered to assist in local cleanup and recovery efforts.

About Pilgrim’s

Pilgrim's employs approximately 54,000 people and operates chicken processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. The Company focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 183 stores, covering Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

About Just BARE® | Raising Goodness®

Just BARE® is distributed nationally by Pilgrim’s Pride. The brand lives its mission of good food for more people by providing Natural/No Antibiotics-Ever and Organic varieties of chicken with no antibiotics, no added hormones, no animal by-products (vegetable and grain fed), and no artificial additives. Just BARE Natural/No Antibiotics–Ever products are third-party humane certified and traceable to family farms. Organic Just BARE is USDA-certified organic. To find simply delicious recipes, nutrition information and general cooking and safe handling tips, visit www.JustBareChicken.com. Find Just BARE on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube .

