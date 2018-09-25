Report: Developing Opportunities within RLJ Lodging Trust, Solar Capital, Athenex, Bonanza Creek Energy, Mueller Industries, and Corporate Office Properties Trust — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

Related content Bonanza Creek to Participate at the 2018 Johnson Rice E.. Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Second Quarter 2018 Fina.. Bonanza Creek Energy Announces the Divestiture of Mid-C..

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC), Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI), and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

RLJ DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RLJ SLRC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SLRC ATNX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATNX BCEI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BCEI MLI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLI OFC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OFC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC), Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI), and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

RLJ LODGING TRUST (RLJ) REPORT OVERVIEW

RLJ Lodging Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, RLJ Lodging Trust reported revenue of $484.69MM vs $292.28MM (up 65.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.34 (down 2.94%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, RLJ Lodging Trust reported revenue of $1,356.26MM vs $1,160.00MM (up 16.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $1.61 (down 70.81%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.34 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RLJ

-----------------------------------------

SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. (SLRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Solar Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Solar Capital reported revenue of $39.19MM vs $33.89MM (up 15.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.44 (up 6.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Solar Capital reported revenue of $143.34MM vs $151.84MM (down 5.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.67 vs $2.53 (down 33.99%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SLRC

-----------------------------------------

ATHENEX, INC. (ATNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Athenex's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Athenex reported revenue of $11.57MM vs $4.60MM (up 151.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.58 vs -$0.88. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Athenex reported revenue of $38.04MM vs $20.55MM (up 85.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.63 vs -$2.19. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.43 and is expected to report on March 25th, 2019.

To read the full Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ATNX

-----------------------------------------

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC. (BCEI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bonanza Creek Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Bonanza Creek Energy reported revenue of $71.87MM vs $44.14MM (up 62.81%) and basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $4.58 (down 94.76%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bonanza Creek Energy reported revenue of $192.12MM vs $195.30MM (down 1.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$4.04. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.57 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

To read the full Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BCEI

-----------------------------------------

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mueller Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mueller Industries reported revenue of $662.77MM vs $614.27MM (up 7.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.49 (up 18.37%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mueller Industries reported revenue of $2,266.07MM vs $2,055.62MM (up 10.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $1.76 (down 14.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.96 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLI

-----------------------------------------

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST (OFC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Corporate Office Properties Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Corporate Office Properties Trust reported revenue of $146.74MM vs $151.44MM (down 3.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.08 (up 137.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Corporate Office Properties Trust reported revenue of $612.82MM vs $574.33MM (up 6.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.57 vs -$0.03. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.09 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OFC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.