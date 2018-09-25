Self-funded employers in NY and CT can now access Westmed Medical Group through the Create® marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Create®, a breakthrough new health plan, announced today the addition of Westmed Medical Group to its growing marketplace of integrated health care systems in the New York tri-state area. This new partnership builds on the rapid expansion of Create, which has already partnered with six regional health systems to bring affordable, high quality, comprehensive health care to families throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Create enables employees to shop at open enrollment from a growing menu of integrated health systems competing to be a family’s exclusive health care partner for the next plan year. Its innovative marketplace design encourages long-term doctor-patient relationships, eliminating fragmentation of care, reducing inefficiencies, simplifying navigation, enhancing clinical data, and incenting continuous quality improvement. Create health plans are available to self-funded commercial, labor, and public sector plan sponsors.

“Since launching Create in late 2017, it has been our mission to provide better care at lower cost than traditional health plans and we have seen an overwhelming amount of positive responses from employers throughout the tri-state area,” said Simeon Schindelman, Create’s CEO. “Our partnership with Westmed Medical Group is the latest testament to the power of our mission, further expanding our regional coverage and making access to high quality health care a reality. Create is completely unique in fully aligning the interests of health care providers, patients and families, and plan sponsors.”

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Westmed Medical Group provides a full range of medical services to the communities of Westchester, NY and Fairfield, CT. An award-winning, multi-specialty practice, Westmed is staffed by a team of 500 top providers, offering over 60 specialties across 13 locations. Its new partnership with Create will help to advance their mission of being a partner to patients and families in their comprehensive, lifelong care.

“At Westmed Medical Group, we are deeply committed to providing exceptional care to patients in our community, and pride ourselves on delivering clinical excellence, while achieving a high level of patient engagement and a superior overall experience,” said Anthony Viceroy, CEO, Westmed Medical Group. “We are proud to partner with Create and their team that shares our commitment to high quality, accessible and efficient health care.”

Additional health systems available through Create include New York-based Mount Sinai Health System and Long Island Health Network; and New Jersey-based Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, St. Clare’s Health, and Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. Create’s marketplace is rapidly growing with exciting new partnerships coming soon.

About Create®

Founded in New York City, Create® is revolutionizing health care with a new self-funded alternative to traditional health plans. Create believes total cost, clinical and service quality, and population health are improved when patients develop a long-term relationship with their doctors. At open enrollment, Create empowers families to choose a health plan built around a high performing integrated health system that can facilitate coordinated, comprehensive care with expertise in a wide range of specialties. Create is the first to align interests across providers, patients and plan sponsors to deliver personalized, high-quality, high-value care at a lower cost. Learn how Create is protecting the future of health care with an approach where everyone wins at https://www.createhealthplans.com .

About Westmed Medical Group Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multispecialty medical practice, staffed by a team of 500 top physicians and advanced care providers, and 1,500 clinical employees, who are all dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive, lifelong care. The practice has 13 locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and is known for the convenience of its full-service medical facilities, and national reputation for measured health care excellence. Westmed has New York medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle, with Connecticut offices in Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Norwalk.

