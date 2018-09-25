25/09/2018 11:00:00

Streamlio Helps Drive Broad Adoption of Apache Pulsar, Apache’s Newest Top-Level Project

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamlio, the intelligent platform for fast data, today announced it is helping drive the broad adoption of The Apache Software Foundation’s newest top-level project, Apache Pulsar, delivering breakthrough streaming data performance, scalability and resiliency at leading enterprises including one of the world’s largest media companies, a global industrial conglomerate and a leading consumer electronics company. Apache Pulsar is the pub-sub streaming and messaging system open-sourced by Yahoo! in Sept. 2016 and now under development at The Apache Software Foundation. Streamlio was founded by key Pulsar architects in order to help organizations build fast data solutions using open source technologies like Pulsar. Apache Pulsar is the core technology for Streamlio’s intelligent platform for fast data and Streamlio also offers commercial support for it.

“The fact that Apache Pulsar has gone from incubator project to top-level in two short years is a testament to the community growth around the project,” said Matteo Merli, co-founder of Streamlio, architect, original lead developer of Pulsar while at Yahoo! and recently named vice president of Apache Pulsar. “Organizations are rapidly adopting Pulsar and it has become instrumental in a broad range of modern data-driven applications.”

In numerous tests utilizing the real-world OpenMessaging benchmark, Pulsar scored the highest for performance, scalability and durability compared to existing messaging platforms. In fact a recent test by Streamlio found Pulsar had 7x greater throughput than another popular open source messaging project, a benefit that is critical to the immediacy of fast data processing.

Messaging solutions for streaming data are a critical and central component of software infrastructure for modern digital companies, providing the glue that connects diverse data with users and applications. From real-time customer interaction to fraud detection, logistics and autonomous vehicles, the need to act on data quickly rather than waiting on slow batch processing is everywhere. Pulsar provides the enterprise-class technology needed to enable companies to move beyond the limits of traditional batch-centric approaches to the data-driven future where they can immediately process and act on fast-moving data as quickly as it arrives.

Since the submission of Pulsar to the Apache Incubator by Yahoo!, Streamlio has witnessed and helped drive Pulsar’s growing adoption. For example, one of the world’s largest industrial companies is using Pulsar to help them process and analyze industrial IoT (Internet of Things) sensor data from power generation equipment in real-time, and a large media company is using Pulsar to help them handle and track distribution of their digital assets.

More information about the technology and use cases for Apache Pulsar will be presented in sessions this week at ApacheCon North America, the official global conference of The Apache Software Foundation.

For more about what the Pulsar top-level designation means, see The Apache Software Foundation press release and the Streamlio blog.

About Streamlio

Streamlio delivers the first intelligent platform for fast data, allowing organizations to readily build the data-driven applications they need to react to data as it arrives. Its platform is built on leading open source technologies for messaging, processing, and storage of streaming data that have been proven at scale in companies including Twitter and Yahoo! Founded by industry veterans and funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Streamlio helps organizations build the data-driven applications they need to react to data in real-time. Learn more online at streaml.io.

Andrew Goss

Voxus PR for Streamlio

agoss@voxuspr.com

253.444.5446

