Sumo Logic Extends Multi-Cloud Support of its Machine Data Analytics Platform with New Microsoft Azure Apps and Native Integrations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence , today announced the release of new Sumo Logic applications for Microsoft Azure services, as well as new native integrations with Azure Monitor and Blob Storage, at Microsoft Ignite 2018 to provide customers with deep visibility, improved troubleshooting and enhanced security and compliance across their modern applications and cloud infrastructure.

As enterprises continue to embrace IT modernization initiatives, they are increasingly considering multi-cloud deployments in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure to provide them with scalable, flexible and customizable solutions that delivers a competitive edge in today’s digital world. The continued adoption trend of multi-cloud platforms is validated by customer data from Sumo Logic’s third annual ‘ State of Modern Applications and DevSecOps in the Cloud ’ report, which showed the usage of multi-cloud technologies (AWS and Azure) increased from 6 percent (2017) to 9 percent (2018).

“Speed of innovation and agility are critical for success in today’s digital economy and leading enterprises are aggressively building customer-facing applications in the public cloud,” said Bruno Kurtic, founding VP of product and strategy, Sumo Logic. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the most flexible and scalable machine data analytics platform to fit the unique needs of their digital business, enabling them to build, run and secure applications across all major cloud providers. This latest release of native Azure integrations and applications is another step forward in our overall commitment to delivering a comprehensive platform built for modern applications and cloud infrastructures.”

Sumo Logic already provides a cloud-native suite of applications that integrates into Azure environments to simplify the management and monitoring of Azure services, including Azure Audit Log, Azure Network Watcher and Azure Web Apps. By leveraging the Sumo Logic platform, customers are able to migrate to Azure faster and with higher confidence, gain better real-time operational and security visibility into their cloud and hybrid workloads to identify issues and expedite root-cause analysis, and strengthen security and compliance by easily monitoring user access, platform configurations and changes, and generate audit trails to demonstrate compliance for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and more.

"Our mission at Webjet is to connect people all around the world by providing them with an unrivaled choice in travel deals,” said Troy Earle, infrastructure manager, Webjet . “With that comes a major responsibility because millions of people a week rely on our software to give them the best travel deals that suit their needs and get them to their destination. Sumo Logic ensures we are always operating at peak performance. Their analytics platform allows us to capture application, events and metric data in order to report on every aspect of our infrastructure, identify and resolve issues in our complex multi-tier, multi-geo, multi-cloud Azure and AWS environments, and take advantage of network and PCI compliance capabilities that ultimately empower our teams to deliver the best customer experience possible.”

With this latest release, Sumo Logic now also supports Azure SQL Database, a managed relational cloud database service, and Azure Active Directory, a cloud-based directory and identity management service that provides directory services, application access management and identity protection, to provide an even deeper layer of operational, security and business insights.

The new Sumo Logic Apps for Azure are now available via the Sumo Logic App Catalog:

Azure SQL Database : Monitor activity in Azure SQL Database with Sumo Logic and gain insights into resource utilization, blocking queries, database wait events, errors, runtime execution stats and other database analytics through pre-configured dashboards.

Azure Active Directory : Monitor Azure Active Directory activity and leverage dashboards to provide insight into role, user and group management, successful and failed sign-in events, directory management and application management data to better understand users' experiences.

Furthermore, with native integrations for Microsoft Azure Monitor and Blob Storage , Sumo Logic offers out-of-the-box solutions that completely eliminate the dependency on virtual machines (VMs) and require zero maintenance for customers. The Sumo Logic platform uses advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to read and analyze terabytes of audit log and active directory data, enabling customers to instantly turn their data into real-time operational insights, audit reports and powerful visualization tools.

“As we continue to meet and exceed the needs of our robust community, we’re excited to have Sumo Logic’s machine data analytics platform on Microsoft Azure to help customers secure and manage their applications across cloud environments,” said Sajan Parihar, director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Sumo Logic shares our same commitment to delivering the most flexible, scalable and secure solutions for new and emerging technologies across the full application stack.”

The Azure apps and integrations are available now to Sumo Logic customers. To learn more about how the Sumo Logic platform supports multiple enterprise-grade cloud vendors to offer the most flexible solutions to customers, stop by our booth (1444) at Microsoft Ignite this week in Orlando, Fla., from Sept. 24-28.

