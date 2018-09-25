25/09/2018 22:30:00

Three6ixty Merges with Englander Knabe & Allen

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locally owned companies three6ixty (360) and Englander Knabe & Allen (EKA) have combined their individual brands and merged into one company. The two companies will operate under the ownership of EKA but maintain their individual brands.  

Led by Dana A. Sayles, AICP, three6ixty is a successful Southern California planning services firm. The firm’s play on “360” derives from its ability to offer clients a full range of planning services, and a complete view of a client’s project’s path to success. Three6ixty’s detailed knowledge of local planning requirements and their thorough analytics-based methodologies have served the broad public and private real estate development community well for more than a decade.

“I am thrilled to offer this opportunity to our clients. Dana and her team help with every aspect of the development process, from land acquisition through finished product. They specialize in complex and large scale projects including multi-family residential, mixed-use developments, commercial/creative office space, foodservice and hospitality projects. Many of our clients will benefit from the addition of three6ixty to the services currently being offered by Jeff McConnell and Tina Choi,” said EKA Managing Partner Matt Knabe.

With well over 100 years of combined expertise and a deep commitment to exceptional service, both firms have skillfully advised and zealously represented clients in a wide range of specialized land use matters.

“As we look for ways to expand and continue to grow our business, we are pleased to enhance our resources and expertise through a strategic merger. EKA is the largest public affairs and advocacy firm in the Southern California, and their extensive reach across the region made my decision to merge with them an obvious choice,” said Sayles. “From the first time I worked with EKA on a project, it was clear that our companies make a winning combination. We are excited about delivering a service that Southern California businesses with land use needs can depend on and be proud of. I look forward to joining the well-respected and successful professionals at EKA,” continued Sayles.

Please visit our websites: www.eka360.net and www.ekapr.com

About three6ixty

Three6ixty offers a comprehensive brand of land use consulting, providing a complete 360-degree range of Project Management, Planning, Outreach, and Advocacy services to the community.

About Englander Knabe & Allen

Englander Knabe & Allen is a strategic communications firm specializing in lobbying, public affairs, crisis communications and litigation support. EKA’s roster of over 100 clients includes companies such as Westfield, BNSF Railway, LegalZoom, AT&T, Enterprise, Clear Channel, Waste Management, and Coca-Cola.

Contact:

Eric W. Rose (213) 741-1500 x 525 or eric@ekapr.com

 

EKA 360 logo.JPG

