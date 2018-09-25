Tractor Supply, 4-H Partner to Provide Thousands of Youth Hands-on Learning Opportunities

Paper Clover donations send 4-H youth nationwide to enriching camps and leadership conferences

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rounding out its ninth year, Tractor Supply Company, in partnership with National 4-H Council, is gearing up for its Fall Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 14, Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Paper Clover fundraiser by purchasing a paper clover—the signature emblem of 4-H—for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or by making a purchase online at TractorSupply.com .

Since its start in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $14 million in essential funding. This past spring’s initiative raised more than $956,000 alone, impacting more than 14,000 students.

“Tractor Supply customers and team members have believed in Paper Clover’s mission from the beginning because they see the value 4-H brings to each of their communities,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Every Paper Clover donation supports the skills and interests of 4-H youth who are well on their way to becoming tomorrow’s leaders.”

Fundraising efforts from Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover event fund scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs nationwide, and every donation benefits youth within the state it was collected. Scholarships are used for camps and leaderships conferences, where attendees learn everything from animal care and woodworking to networking practices and civic responsibility.

According to Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council, these hands-on learning opportunities empower kids to become true leaders in their life, career and community.

“When young people have the opportunity to learn-by-doing, they grow skills that allow them to pursue their passions and contribute to the world around them,” said Sirangelo. “Thanks to our partnership with Tractor Supply Company, its team members and the communities it serves, Paper Clover provides youth with the skills necessary to handle life’s challenges and develop into tomorrow’s leaders—what our communities and nation ultimately need to succeed."

4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. Those who participate with their local store are eligible to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card through the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information on Paper Clover or how to enter the sweepstakes, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is in its 80th year of operation and, since being founded in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States. With more than 28,000 team members, over 1,725 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website, Tractor Supply is passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. The Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday prices they deserve. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 1,725 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 30, 2018, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 27 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.petsense.com .

About 4-H

4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4‑H at WWW.4‑H.ORG , or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Jenna Lefever

(615) 385-1100 x2307

jlefever @gsandf.com