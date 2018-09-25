25/09/2018 12:30:00

Translate Bio to Participate in the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York.

A live and archived webcast of the panel will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the company's website at investors.translate.bio.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The Company’s MRT platform is designed to develop product candidates that deliver mRNA carrying instructions to produce intracellular, transmembrane and secreted proteins for therapeutic benefit. Translate Bio believes that its MRT platform is applicable to a broad range of diseases caused by insufficient protein production or where production of proteins can modify disease, including diseases that affect the lung, liver, eye, central nervous system, lymphatic system and circulatory system. The Company also believes its platform may be applied to produce therapeutic antibodies and vaccines in areas such as infectious disease and oncology. Translate Bio’s two lead programs are being developed as treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

Contacts for Translate Bio

Investors                                                                               Media

Teri Dahlman                                                                          Maura Gavaghan

tdahlman@translate.bio                                                         mgavaghan@translate.bio

857-242-7792                                                                         857-242-7789

