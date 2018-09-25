25/09/2018 19:47:06

UPDATE - DimensionalMechanics, Inc. Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DimensionalMechanics, a leading developer of foundational artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology, today announces they have been named a Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning by industry research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc.  

According to the report, “while the democratization of machine learning platforms is proliferating model creation, the need to operationalize models at scale is still a looming challenge. Vendors focusing on this piece of the machine learning life cycle can answer a growing demand in the market…The burden of operationalization on data science teams will increase as model output from data scientist and citizen data scientists increases, and machine learning is embedded throughout the organization.”

DimensionalMechanics was recognized in the report for its innovative AI modeling platform NeoPulse™ Framework. With NeoPulse, organizations can build sophisticated AI models at a fraction of the time and cost compared to developing in-house solutions.

The company has a slew of customers and use cases in industries including healthcare, entertainment, finance, sales, retail, operations, and more. DimensionalMechanics also offers a JumpStart program, which helps companies develop customized solutions with insight from AI experts.

“Our mission is making AI accessible to every business and industry,” said Rajeev Dutt, CEO of DimensionalMechanics. “NeoPulse automates the process of creating custom models with as little as 14 lines of code and can unleash the power of AI for businesses, regardless of experience or resources.”

NeoPulse Framework is an enterprise-ready solution that can quickly integrate into existing workflows to operationalize an organization’s AI models. The platform is easy to set up and use, from creating, deploying and querying models, to scaling up or across, providing metrics and telemetry, and advanced logging.

The platform is available in various deployment options including cloud, on-premise servers, and low power devices. DimensionalMechanics is currently targeting additional deployment options including mobile and IoT. The company also provides on-site AI building seminars and training sessions for companies in need of guidance when starting pilot projects.

Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Science and Machine Learning, 11 September 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DimensionalMechanics

DimensionalMechanics aims to make artificial intelligence (AI) accessible to organizations of all sizes. The company's NeoPulse Framework is an intuitive development and management platform for AI, which enables companies to develop and implement deep neural network and other machine learning models that can improve key performance metrics. The company's team brings decades of experience in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence from leading companies and research organizations. For more information, please visit https://dimensionalmechanics.com.

Media Contact:

Luke Lappala

luke.lappala@protocolpr.co

