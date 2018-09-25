25/09/2018 14:05:00

Wandera joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wandera, leader in enterprise mobile security and data management, announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association  to help organizations understand and defend against increasingly sophisticated and fast-moving threats.

Wandera’s machine intelligence engine MI:RIAM processes billions of daily data inputs from the corporate mobile devices of more than 1,000 enterprise customers to protect them from known zero-day mobile threats. This technology works at break-neck speed to uncover threats like phishing, malware, data leaks and unusual patterns in data consumption, resulting in a dynamic and proprietary mobile threat intelligence.

Wandera’s mobile intelligence will be shared Microsoft to increase customer protection in an area of IT that is quickly becoming the biggest risk - mobile.

“It’s important for industry leaders to take a unified approach to beating cybercrime, that’s why we are proud to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. We’re excited to continue collaborating with our peers and members of the community to solve the biggest challenges facing security teams today.”

  • Michael Covington, VP of Product at Wandera

“Mobile is an area of IT security that is becoming increasingly important to our customers so we’re excited to have Wandera join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and expand our threat intelligence to cover the unique and complex needs of mobile.”

  • Ryan McGee, Director, Microsoft Security Marketing at Microsoft Corp.

Joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is just one of the ways Wandera is offering Microsoft customers more. This week at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, Wandera’s VP of Product Michael Covington is delivering a talk on the use of eSIM in the enterprise alongside spokespeople from Microsoft, IDEMIA and C Spire. The session will take place on Wednesday September 26 at 11:30-12:15.

About Wandera

Wandera is the experts' choice in mobile security. This year, Wandera was awarded SC Magazine's Mobile Security Solution of the Year and recognized by the leading analysts covering the Mobile Threat Defense category. Wandera has the deepest visibility into data coming in and out of mobile devices and apps. The industry's largest mobile dataset is analysed in real-time by cloud intelligence engine MI:RIAM. Wandera is the only solution that gives security leaders the ability to manage risk and prevent threats in enterprise mobility. Founded in 2012, Wandera protects over 1000 global enterprise customers with more than 2 million devices under management and is headquartered in London and San Francisco. For more information visit wandera.com Follow Wandera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

