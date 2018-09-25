Woodbridge International Hires Angie Zribi to Expand and Strengthen its Email Marketing

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a leading middle-market global mergers and acquisition firm, is pleased to announce and welcome Angie Zribi as Email Marketing Specialist. Angie will be responsible for managing all Woodbridge’s Email campaigns as well as generating reports on campaign metrics.

“Angie brings several years of experience in email marketing platforms though Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, and Mail Chimp managing multiple campaigns,” said Marni Connelly, Managing Director/Operations, Woodbridge International. “Her proven history of data-driven decision making and a deep understanding of Email analytics have made her the right fit.”

Prior to joining Woodbridge, Angie held marketing roles in the life sciences and medical device sector, working with major OEMs, contract manufacturers, and funded startups. She earned a BA from Providence College.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Marni Connelly, Managing Director

203-389-8400 ext. 207

mconnelly@woodbridgegrp.com