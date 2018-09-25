25/09/2018 18:26:09

World Conference on Lung Cancer Tuesday Press Conference: Improving the Cure Rate for Stage III Lung Cancer

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s press conference at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s (IASLC’s) 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) featured some of the year’s most innovative research in both small cell and non-small cell lung cancer. Frances Shepherd, M.D., FRCPC, WCLC honorary chair, medical oncologist at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and former president of the IASLC (2005-2007), opened with the practice-changing importance of data shared this morning at the 2018 Presidential Symposium. Dr. Shepherd continued with background on the current inoperability and low cure rate of Stage III lung cancers, which comprise 1/3 of all lung cancers. Ground breaking data presented during today’s symposium demonstrated an advancement in disease treatment not seen for many years.

PACIFIC study shows durvalumab improves overall survival in patients with unresectable non-small cell lung cancer without progression after chemoradiotherapy

Recent findings from the PACIFIC trial found that durvalumab demonstrates statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared with placebo for patients with Stage III, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not progressed following chemoradiotherapy (CRT).

According to Scott J. Antonia, M.D., Ph.D., department chair of the Thoracic Oncology Department at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa and Professor of Oncologic Sciences at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, these results are significant, as PACIFIC is the first trial to show a survival advantage following CRT in this patient population.

“Results of PACIFIC provide compelling evidence for the unprecedented benefit of durvalumab treatment as the standard of care in this patient population,” said Dr. Antonia. “Durvalumab offers the first major advance in this disease setting in many years, offering new hope to patients with Stage III, unresectable NSCLC without progression after CRT.”

Read the full press release here.

Interim analysis of ALTA-1L demonstrates potential for brigatinib as first-line treatment option for ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer

An interim analysis of the ALTA-1L study provided the first comparative data on the efficacy and safety of brigatinib versus crizotinib, the first-line standard of care comparator, in patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor-naive ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Lead investigator Ross Camidge, M.D., Ph.D., Joyce Zeff Chair in Lung Cancer Research at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, and team found one-year post-treatment, 67 percent of patients treated with brigatinib remained progression-free compared to 43 percent of those treated with crizotinib, and the risk of progression or death was reduced by 51 percent with brigatinib compared to crizotinib.

“Interim data shows brigatinib is set to become a first-line treatment option for ALK+ lung cancer,” said Dr. Camidge. “Even with only nine to 11 months of follow-up, the efficacy of brigatinib is clearly superior to crizotinib.”

Read the full press release here.

NELSON study shows CT screening for nodule volume management reduces lung cancer mortality by over fifty percent

Recent findings from Europe’s largest running lung cancer screening trial, the NELSON study, demonstrate that the use of computed tomography (CT) screening with a unique nodule management protocol led to a 26 percent reduction in deaths among lung cancer patients at eight years of study follow-up.

Harry J. De Koning, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Public Health & Screening Evaluation, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands, and team initiated the study to assess the effect of CT screening, in combination with increasing screening intervals, on lung cancer mortality.

“These findings show that CT screenings are an effective way to assess and manage nodule volume in lung cancer patients, often leading to detection of suspicious nodules and subsequent surgical intervention, and can positively impact survival rates,” said Dr. De Koning. “These results can be used to inform and direct ongoing medical follow up and intervention for lung cancer patients.”

Read the full press release here.

Atezolizumab improves outcomes for small cell lung cancer when added to standard-of-care treatment

The IMpower133 study successfully met its co-primary endpoints, demonstrating that adding 1L atezolizumab to standard carboplatin and etoposide prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), as compared to carboplatin and etoposide treatment alone.

According to presenter Stephen V. Liu, M.D., associate professor of medicine at Georgetown University and a member of the trial steering committee, these findings have the potential to change the current treatment landscape for ES-SCLC.

“The standard of care for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer has been unchanged for decades, which has contributed to unacceptably poor outcomes,” said Dr. Liu. “This is the first study in 30 years to show a significant improvement in survival in the first line treatment of this highly lethal disease. This is an exciting time in oncology, and we are thrilled to finally see real progress in the SCLC space.”

Read the full press release here.

LUME-Meso study shows nintedanib plus pemetrexed/cisplatin does not improve progression-free or overall survival in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma of epithelioid subtype

Findings from the LUME-Meso study demonstrate that triple angiokinase inhibitor nintedanib combined with standard-of-care pemetrexed/cisplatin does not impact progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) patients with epithelioid histology.

When Phase II data of LUME-Meso showed patients with epithelioid histology derived the greatest benefit from nintedanib added to pemetrexed/cisplatin in terms of improved PFS versus placebo and a trend towards improved OS, Giorgio V. Scagliotti, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Turin’s Department of Oncology and S. Luigi Hospital, president of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), and team amended the Phase III protocol to focus solely on this subgroup.

“Unfortunately, the Phase III results of LUME-Meso did not confirm that nintedanib in combination with pemetrexed/cisplatin prolongs patients’ lives,” said Dr. Scagliotti. “However, the trial reaffirms the need for solid confirmatory studies, adequately sized, to challenge the standard of care in advanced malignant mesothelioma.”

Read the full press release here.

Livestreams of the daily press conferences are available here.

About the WCLC

The World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is the world’s largest meeting dedicated solely to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting over 7,000 researchers, physicians and specialists from more than 100 countries. The conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit https://wclc2018.iaslc.org/. Follow the conference on social media with: #WCLC2018.

About the IASLC

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 7,500 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. Visit www.iaslc.org for more information. You can also follow the IASLC on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts:

Lisa Rivero Becky Bunn, MSc
Vice PresidentPublic Relations Manager

lrivero@jpa.com| +1 617-657-1305

Becky.Bunn@IASLC.org | +1 720-254-9509

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
62
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14
20 Sep
DANSKE
MEN DER ER INGEN SAG!  Det er IKKE Danske Banks opgave at forhindre pengeudførsel fra Rusland !  Der..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
PCG Advisory Group Co-Sponsored Family Office Event Presented by Morgan Creek Capital and BlockWorks Group
4
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
5
Recall Studios Will Host Shareholder Call, Tuesday, September 25th at 11am EST

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:06
Old Pepper® ‘F.K.O.’ Rye Whiskey named Best Rye Whiskey in the World
19:04
2018 Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Announced
19:01
Fengate Acquires Heartland Petrochemical Complex’s Central Utility Block from Inter Pipeline
19:00
Xcel Brands, Inc. Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers
19:00
Vantage Advisors Announces Research Findings on Financial Industry Awareness and the JOBS Act
18:54
Tractor Supply, 4-H Partner to Provide Thousands of Youth Hands-on Learning Opportunities
18:38
Coherus BioSciences Receives European Commission Approval for UDENYCA™ (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar)
18:31
Fortinet Recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) Leader for Ninth Time
18:30
End of Day

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 September 2018 19:27:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-25 20:27:10 - 2018-09-25 19:27:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY