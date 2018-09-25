Xcel Brands, Inc. Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Retail category at this year’s third annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands, Inc. Robert D’Loren said, “We’re humbled by this honor from the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers. Over the years, employees both past and present have said that there is something special about the company culture here at Xcel—we’re more than a team, we’re family. As the CEO, I’ve placed an emphasis on the importance of a healthy work-life balance while continuing to motivate and inspire our team to succeed. Our employees are the most important part of our organization and I’m beyond proud of our team and what we have built together thus far.”

More than 550 nominations from organizations in 21 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. Xcel Brands was nominated in the Employer of the Year category for Retail.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment and social as one. Xcel owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston, C. Wonder and Highline Collective brands, pioneering an omnichannel sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through direct-response television, internet, brick and mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant technology, design, merchandising, production, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With a team of over 100 professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. The total lifetime retail sales of its brands exceed $7.5 billion.

The Stevie Awards

are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact: Stephanie Taylor

347-727-2483

staylor@xcelbrands.com