Amazon Prime Baristas White Coffee National Promotion, Challenges Consumers to Try White Coffee by Shipping Two Boxes for Free Beginning Today

SEATTLE, WA, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK: BCCI) has partnered with Amazon Prime in a national promotion encouraging consumers to “Try White Coffee”. Baristas began the new promotion today directing consumers to a special link www.trywhitecoffee.com that gives the consumers the ability to get two boxes of Baristas White Coffee single serve Keurig 2.0 compatible cups shipped to their home or business for no charge, fulfilled by Amazon Prime. 

Baristas White Coffee is a little-known coffee delicacy that has a lighter, nuttier taste, is less acidic, and contains twice the caffeine. Baristas launched the product last year when it was highlighted in the “Special Featured Product Report with Front Montgomery” seen during “Shark Tank”. Shortly after it became and remains the best-selling white coffee single serve cup ever on Amazon selling out on numerous occasions. 

Baristas has resolved its supply issues and has worked with its partners to ramp up production, but a limited supply is available under this promotion, so do not hesitate to get your two or more boxes of Baristas White Coffee cups shipped for free. 

This expansion is fueled by the immediate and extensive response from the exposure Baristas received from being seen kicking off the opening Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football2018, and highlights the nuttier taste and twice the caffeine “kick” of the newest trend out of Seattle, Baristas White Coffee.  

The “Kick It” spot featuring Megs McLean the founder of the “Crunge” music genre, (a combination of Country, Rock, and Grunge) has been a proven success. The spot has already been seen nationally by all viewing households of the 13 million subscribers of the Dish Network satellite system, and added Major League Baseball Network, Fox Sports, ESPN News, BBC America and 19 other networks throughout LA. The initial spot can be seen at www.trywhitecoffee.com

Baristas Coffee has begun a multi-tiered media push to propel consumer and market awareness ahead of the confirmed October roll out of the first of its recently announced new functional beverage products and distribution channels.

The infused product line is based on coffee, the world’s most popular beverage. It offers consumers the ability to enhance their daily coffee consumption with vitamins, minerals, nutraceuticals, and other additives legal in the states which the products are available. 

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: “When something is working you expand it. Major League Baseball, at this critical and highly watched period of the season, along with the other tremendous networks in this marketing push, is a perfect fit after we have received such positive feedback from the NFL kickoff spots.  Amazon was quick to respond by replenishing their supply of Baristas White Coffee, and we are very excited about how this push in LA, one of the most influential markets in the world will impact our revenue and lay a solid foundation for the launch of our infused functional beverage products.”

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, and other notable

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv

