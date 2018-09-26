26/09/2018 00:49:58

AnaptysBio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $94.46 per share. In addition, AnaptysBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by AnaptysBio. The offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2018 subject to customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds to AnaptysBio from the offering are expected to be approximately $207.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. AnaptysBio intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund research and development activities for its clinical development programs, including, but not limited to, its ongoing and planned clinical trials for etokimab and ANB019, including related manufacturing costs, its ongoing preclinical, discovery and research programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.  Cantor, Guggenheim Securities and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as co-managers.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by AnaptysBio with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became automatically effective on February 5, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by phone at (877) 821-7388.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the closing of the offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. Statements including words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” or “ongoing” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering; and those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact:

Monique Allaire

THRUST Investor Relations

617.895.9511

monique@thrustir.com

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Investor Relations

910.777.3049

chelcie@thrustir.com 

AnaptysBio.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Sep
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
63
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
31
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
16
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
Payment Security Compliance drops for the first time in six years, states Verizon’s 2018 Payment Security Report
3
Motif Bio Reports Half-Year 2018 Financial Results and Operational Progress
4
Boskalis to reduce CO2 emissions by using sustainable biofuel on Borssele renewable energy project
5
Barefoot Networks Announces P4 Studio™ - Next-Generation Software Development Environment

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:10
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
01:00
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
00:49
AnaptysBio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
00:15
CORRECTING and REPLACING – Dataguise
00:00
MediciNova Announces Positive FDA Feedback Regarding Phase 3 Plan for MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS
25 Sep
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products
25 Sep
FlexShopper, Inc. Announces Pricing of $10,000,000 Million Public Offering
25 Sep
Globus Medical Sponsors NASS 2018, Hosts In-Booth Presentations on ExcelsiusGPS®
25 Sep
CPS Announces Renewal of $100 Million Credit Facility

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 01:31:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-26 02:31:06 - 2018-09-26 01:31:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY