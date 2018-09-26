26/09/2018 01:31:16

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, Bemis, and GulfMark on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., and GulfMark Offshore, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (DNB)

Buyer: Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 10, 2018 and valued at $6.9 billion, DNB stockholders will receive $145.00 in cash for each share of DNB common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether DNB and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the DNB investigation go to: https://bespc.com/dnb/.

Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Buyer: Amcor Limited

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 6, 2018 and valued at $6.8 billion, Bemis stockholders will receive 5.1 shares of Amcor for each share of Bemis common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Bemis and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Bemis investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/bemis/.

GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (GLF)

Buyer: Tidewater Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 16, 2018 and valued at $340 million, GulfMark stockholders will receive 1.1 shares of Tidewater Inc. for each share of GulfMark common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether GulfMark and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the GulfMark investigation go to: https://bespc.com/gulfmark/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

