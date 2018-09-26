26/09/2018 19:30:00

BriaCell Announces Positive Phase IIa Proof of Concept Data in Advanced Breast Cancer; Initiates Combination Study

  • BriaCell has achieved positive proof of concept in the Phase IIa study of Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer patients

  • Data shows promising anti-tumor activity of Bria-IMT™ in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients

  • Impressive Phase IIa efficacy data is similar or superior to those of other approved breast cancer drugs of similar clinical-stage of development

  • Outstanding safety and tolerability profile for Bria-IMT™

  • Data confirms “HLA Matching Hypothesis” and supports BriaCell’s strategy for the development of Bria-OTS™

  • BriaCell has initiated a combination study of Bria-IMT™ with Keytruda (by Merck & Co., Inc.) or Yervoy (by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company)

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell”, the “Company”) (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce that it has achieved proof of concept in the Phase IIa study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer. The Company will host a webcast at 4:15 p.m. ET today to discuss these results.

To further enhance the anti-tumor activity of Bria-IMT™, the Company will focus on the combination study of the candidate with pembrolizumab [Keytruda®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.] or ipilimumab [Yervoy®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

To date, 31 advanced stage breast cancer patients have been enrolled in the Phase IIa Bria-IMT™ monotherapy study. The Phase IIa confirmatory mechanism of action and proof of concept work is based on the first 20 patients, with assessment of the remaining 11 patients in progress.  Given the conclusive findings on the first 20 patients, enrollment for this monotherapy study is now closed, while enrollment for the combination study is open.

“Bria-IMT™ appears to be most effective in patients who match with Bria-IMT™ at 2 HLA loci (types) further supporting BriaCell’s HLA Matching Hypothesis, and the development of Bria-OTS™ to cover 90% of the patient population. We are delighted with these positive clinical findings that confirm our HLA Matching Hypothesis in the Phase I/IIa trial in advanced breast cancer showing significant tumor shrinkage without serious side effects,” stated BriaCell’s President and CEO Dr. Bill Williams. “We believe that combination studies with immune checkpoint inhibitors should create even more potent anti-cancer immune responses, leading to our strategy of combination studies of Bria-IMT™ with Keytruda® or Yervoy®.”

"This top-line data compares very well with data from existing breast cancer therapies which have a sizable market share when they were at a similar stage of clinical development, as well as with other promising breast cancer treatments currently under study.  In our view, the combination of Bria-IMT™ with Keytruda® or Yervoy® has the potential to provide a new therapeutic option and substantial clinical benefit in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients where there remains a significant unmet need," Dr. Williams added.

Clinical Data Webcast

Dr. Williams will present Bria-IMT™’s proof of concept clinical data today, September 26, 2018, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

We welcome all our shareholders and prospective investors, partners and patients to attend the Company’s data announcement.

Webcast title:   BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Conference Call

Start time:        Wed, Sep 26, 2018 4:15 p.m. ET

Conference ID: 10005555

Participant link (to view the slide presentation): https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131478

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free (North America)1-855-327-6837
Toronto1-416-915-3239
Montreal1-514-375-0364
Vancouver1-778-327-3988

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free (North America)1-844-512-2921

From:  09/26/18 at 7:15 p.m. ET

To:       10/10/18 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Replay Pin Number:  10005555

The presentation will be available for download at: https://briacell.com/investor-relations/presentations/

About Bria-IMT™

Bria-IMT™ (SV-BR-1-GM), the Company’s lead product candidate, is derived from a specific breast cancer cell line. It is genetically engineered to release granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that activates the immune system. BriaCell believes that Bria-IMT™ helps the body to recognize and kill tumor cells by activating both T cells that directly attack tumor cells and B cells that produce anti-tumor antibodies.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, its lead candidate, in a combination study with pembrolizumab [Keytruda®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.] or ipilimumab [Yervoy®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 90% of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense, and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit website: https://www.BriaCell.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: farrah@BriaCell.com

Phone: 1-888-485-6340 

BriaCELL logo_V4.1-Final.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
22
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
19
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:23
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
EIS Group to Present InsureTech Connect 2018 Workshop on How Machine Learning and AI Reduce Customer Churn
5
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:30
FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions
19:30
BriaCell Announces Positive Phase IIa Proof of Concept Data in Advanced Breast Cancer; Initiates Combination Study
19:21
Stenzel Clinical Services Hires Rita Rippentrop as Community Outreach Director
19:15
MBT Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Preliminary Earnings Release and Conference Call
19:11
Itonis, Inc. announces “Emesyl® Plus” homeopathic nasal spray containing Premium Hemp Oil
19:05
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH
19:03
Trupanion Provides Statement On Regulatory Allegations
19:00
GENFIT: Further Details on Management Changes
19:00
Windstream CFO & Treasurer Bob Gunderman to speak at Deutsche Bank conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 20:01:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-26 21:01:04 - 2018-09-26 20:01:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY