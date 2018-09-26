26/09/2018 10:00:00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Completion of the Extension Period to Acquire All Issued and Outstanding Shares of Laricina Energy Ltd.

Related content
14 Sep - 
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Completion..
31 Aug - 
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Acquisitio..
02 Aug - 
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly ..

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces that Canadian Natural's offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “Laricina Shares") of Laricina Energy Ltd. (“Laricina”) for $0.0815 per Laricina Share by way of a take-over bid (the "Offer"), as extended on September 13, 2018 for the mandatory 10-day extension period, expired at 11:59 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time) on September 24, 2018.

Since Canadian Natural's initial take up of 568,724,430 Laricina Shares on September 13, 2018, Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary, has reported that as at 11:59 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Time) on September 24, 2018, an additional 3,594,872 Laricina Shares (the "Additional Shares") were validly deposited under the Offer and not withdrawn. Canadian Natural has taken up and accepted for payment all such Additional Shares and payment for such Additional Shares will be made as soon as practicable, and in any event not later than September 27, 2018. If Additional Shares were tendered through brokers or financial intermediaries, holders of such Additional Shares will receive payment for their Additional Shares through their broker or financial intermediary.

With the take up of the Laricina Shares on September 13, 2018 and the Additional Shares, Canadian Natural will have acquired an aggregate of 572,319,302 Laricina Shares pursuant to the Offer, being all of the Laricina Shares validly deposited pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 99.3% of the Laricina Shares.

Canadian Natural has notified Laricina that it intends to carry out a compulsory acquisition of all the remaining issued and outstanding Laricina Shares that are not currently owned by Canadian Natural following completion of the Offer (the "Compulsory Acquisition") pursuant to Part 16 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the “Act”). Under the terms of the Compulsory Acquisition, and subject to the provisions of the Act, the holders of the remaining Laricina Shares not currently owned by Canadian Natural will be entitled to receive the same consideration per Laricina Share as paid under the Offer, being $0.0815 in cash.

A notice of Compulsory Acquisition will be sent by Canadian Natural to the remaining holders of Laricina Shares concerning, amongst other things, the process and schedule for completion of the Compulsory Acquisition and the associated actions that remaining holders of Laricina Shares are required to take.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8

Phone: 403-514-7777  Email: ir@cnrl.com

www.cnrl.com

 

 

STEVE W. LAUT

Executive Vice-Chairman

TIM S. MCKAY

President

COREY B. BIEBER

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

MARK A. STAINTHORPE

Vice-President, Finance – Capital Markets

Trading Symbol - CNQ

Toronto Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

 

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

Canadian Natural_Color2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:00 CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Completion of the Extension Period to Acquire All Issued and Outstanding Shares of Laricina Energy Ltd.
14 Sep CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Completion of the Offer to Acquire Laricina Energy Ltd
31 Aug CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Acquisition of 100% Working Interest in the Joslyn Oil Sands Project
02 Aug CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend
02 Aug CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
19 Jul CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 1 Billion Barrel Production Milestone at the Athabasca Oil Sands Project
08 Jun GGB
Recent Analysis Shows ChannelAdvisor, Brookline, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Gerdau S.A, and TCF Financial Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
16 May CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
07 May CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting
03 May CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Viracta Announces Scientific Advisory Board Formation
2
PCG Advisory Group CEO Jeff Ramson to Participate on Panel at Annual Blockchain & Crypto Investors Conference, “Blockchain-N-Smart Contracts”
3
Sol-Gel Technologies Announces 50% Enrollment in Pivotal Phase III Epsolay® Program for the Treatment of Papulopustular Rosacea
4
Stifel & Hong Kong’s Everbright Sun Hung Kai Establish Cross-Border Partnership
5
Midland National Life Insurance Company Introduces New Premium Deposit Agreement for Single Life Indexed Universal Life Insurance Products

Related stock quotes

Canadian Natural Resourc.. 32.90 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:39
Listing of bond loan issued by Västerås stad on STO Corporate Bonds (542/18)
10:31
Hofseth Biocare ASA: REGISTRATION OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE
10:30
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:26
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Swedbank AB on STO Structured Products
10:13
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS
10:12
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Revenio Group Corporation: Managers' transactions
10:00
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Completion of the Extension Period to Acquire All Issued and Outstanding Shares of Laricina Energy Ltd.
10:00
Rubicon Project Awarded IAB UK Gold Standard Certification Amidst Record High ads.txt Adoption

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 September 2018 10:59:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-26 11:59:27 - 2018-09-26 10:59:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY