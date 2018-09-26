26/09/2018 07:00:07

Cegereal, the French Core Office REIT - KPMG leases additional space in the Europlaza building

                                                 

Paris, September 26, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.

Permanent information

Cegereal: KPMG leases additional space in the Europlaza building

Cegereal today announced the signature of a new lease in Europlaza with KPMG. Taking into account the additional space already leased by the tenant in the garden floors in recent months, this will bring the surface area occupied by KPMG in the tower to nearly 7,400 sq.m as of fourth-quarter 2018.

Located at the heart of Europe's largest business district, Europlaza satisfies the highest environmental standards. Already certified compliant with both BREEAM In-Use International and HQE Exploitation requirements, the tower also recently underwent major renovation work in its upper floors and common areas, further enhancing its premium amenities.

Thanks to the transaction with KPMG, the occupancy rate for Cegereal's portfolio now stands at 92.9%.

For more information, please contact:

Media relations

Aliénor Miens / Alexandre Dechaux

 +33 7 62 72 71 15  

cegereal@citigatedewerogerson.com   

Investor relations

Charlotte de Laroche

+33 1 42 25 76 38

info@cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value was estimated at €1,174 million at June 30, 2018.

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €497 million on September 21, 2018.

www.cegereal.com

About KPMG

KPMG France is a leading audit and advisory firm, member of KPMG International, a global network of professional firms with a presence in 154 countries across the world.

KPMG France employs 9,000 professionals and serve major international and French companies, SMEs or family groups, and start-ups, in all industry areas.

www.kpmg.fr

