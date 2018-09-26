26/09/2018 18:00:00

Cerecor to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

BALTIMORE, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the near-term goal of becoming a leader in the U.S. pediatric market space, today announced that the Company’s management will attend and host investor meetings at the upcoming Oppenheimer Fall Summit focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Diseases on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Langham Hotel in New York.  The company will also present and host investor meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference to be held on October 2, 2018 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York.  The Company will be presenting a business and pipeline overview on Tuesday, October 2, at 2:30 PM EDT.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company’s management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator.

About Cerecor

Cerecor is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the near-term goal of becoming the leading U.S. pediatric pharmaceutical company while developing innovative therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients. The company recently acquired Ichorion Therapeutics including three assets focused on Pediatric Rare Disease.  The Company’s pipeline is led by CERC-301, which Cerecor currently intends to explore as a novel treatment for orphan neurologic indications. Cerecor is also developing two pre-clinical stage compounds, CERC-611 and CERC-406. The Company’s R&D efforts are supported by revenue from its franchise of commercial medications led by Poly-Vi-Flor® (multivitamin and fluoride supplement tablet, chewable) and Tri-Vi-Flor® (multivitamin and fluoride supplement suspension/drops). In February 2018, the Company added to its marketed product portfolio by acquiring Karbinal™ ER, AcipHex® Sprinkle™, Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, and Flexichamber™.

For more information about Cerecor, please visit www.cerecor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Cerecor’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Cerecor’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: the development of product candidates or products; timing of trial results, potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; the expansion of Cerecor’s drug portfolio; and other statements that are not historical. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cerecor’s management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: drug development costs, timing and other risks; Cerecor’s cash position and the potential need for it to raise additional capital; risks associated with acquisitions, including the need to quickly and successfully integrate acquired assets and personnel; and those other risks detailed in Cerecor’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Cerecor expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Cerecor’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For media and investor inquiries

John Woolford

Westwicke Partners

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506 office

410-375-3658 mobile

