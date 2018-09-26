Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Nordea Bank AB (publ)

Nordea Bank AB (publ) will transfer its cash membership to Nordea Bank Abp
due to a merger on 1 October 2018 with Nordea Bank Abp as the continuing entity.
Due to the merger Nordea Bank Abp will assume all existing, contingent and
future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank AB (publ). The member identities NDS, NDA and NRD in INET Trading System will remain unchanged. Member Identities NOR,NRD, NDA, NDF, NOA, NORA, NOX, NRD2 in Genium INET (Fixed Income) will also stay unchanged.
This change will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, October 1, 2018.
Member: Nordea Bank Abp
Member IDs’ in INET: NDS, NDA, NRD
Member IDs’ in Genium INET (Fixed Income): NOR, NRD, NDA, NDF, NOA, NORA,
NOX, NRD2
Valid in INET and Genium INET systems as of: 1 October, 2018
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sylvester Andersen
or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, telephone +45 33 93 33 66
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Sylvester Andersen Nikolaj Kosakewitsch
Sales Director President of Nasdaq Copenhagen
VP, Head of Sales, European Equities and Derivatives