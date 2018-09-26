Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: Nordea Bank AB (publ)

Nordea Bank AB (publ) will transfer its cash membership to Nordea Bank Abp due to a merger

on 1 October 2018 with Nordea Bank Abp as the continuing entity. Due to the merger

Nordea Bank Abp will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations

of Nordea Bank AB (publ). The member identities NDS, NDA and NRD in INET Trading System will remain unchanged. Member Identities NOR,NRD, NDA, NDF, NOA, NORA, NOX, NRD2 in Genium INET (Fixed Income) will also stay unchanged.

This change will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, October 1, 2018.

Member: Nordea Bank Abp

Member IDs’ in INET: NDS, NDA, NRD

Member IDs’ in Genium INET (Fixed Income): NOR, NRD, NDA, NDF, NOA, NORA,

NOX, NRD2

Valid in INET and Genium INET systems as of: 1 October, 2018

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Riikka Leppänen

or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, telephone +358 9 616 671

Nasdaq Helsinki

Riikka Leppänen Nikolaj Kosakewitsch

Sales Director President of Nasdaq Copenhagen

VP, Head of Sales, European Equities and Derivatives