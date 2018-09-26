Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Riga - Nordea Bank AB (publ)

Nordea Bank AB (publ) will transfer its cash membership Nordea Bank Abp due to a merger on October 1st, 2018 with Nordea Bank Abp as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank Abp will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank AB (publ). The member identity NRD will remain unchanged.

This change will be effective in the trading systems as of October 1st, 2018.

Member: Nordea Bank Abp Member ID: NRD Valid as of: October 1st, 2018

