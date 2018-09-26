26/09/2018 00:15:51

CORRECTING and REPLACING – Dataguise

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Dataguise, we are advised by the company that multiple changes have been made throughout the release. The complete corrected release follows:

Dataguise to Share Customer Success with Data Privacy

Protection and Compliance Automation in New Webinar

Dataguise

, a leader in data privacy protection and compliance, today announced a new webinar titled “Prepare Your Financial Services Organization for GDPR” co-hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to highlight the importance of automated discovery and protection of sensitive personal data. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT. Free registration is available as part of the Dataguise educational webinar series.

Data privacy is top of mind, especially in light of the requirements recently set forth in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). For financial services companies, many of whom handle extraordinary amounts of sensitive personal data and are particular targets for cybercrime, it is imperative to handle such data with care. Providing a real-world financial services use case regarding adherence to GDPR and CCPA, as well as the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard, speakers in the upcoming webinar will include Ryan Peterson, Global Technology Segment Lead for Data at AWS, and Dr. Anhad Singh, Enterprise Architect for Dataguise.

Dataguise and AWS invite interested parties to register for this free webinar where attendees will learn how to:

  • Address data privacy and compliance regulations, including GDPR and CCPA.

  • Use a single solution to discover sensitive personal data across repositories, including Amazon S3.

  • Mask, encrypt, and pseudonymize data across the organization.

  • Scale the processes of discovery, management, and protection even as data grows.

The financial services industry is especially susceptible to data privacy regulations because of the potential for exposure throughout these distributed multi-national organizations. Dataguise compliance experts will review the approaches that enterprise brands are using to ensure compliance with GDPR, CCPA and others using cloud-based data governance and data privacy solutions to protect all data repositories, including AWS. Capabilities of the DgSecure solutions suite will be explored as requirements set forth by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) of 2018 call for more comprehensive detection, protection, monitoring and auditing of processes.

“Regulatory compliance falls on both the company and on individuals who collect and process customer data,” said JT Sison, VP, Business Development and Marketing for Dataguise. “As will be examined during this discussion, the fundamental first step in protecting sensitive personal data is knowing where it exists across the organization, and we will provide guidance and highlight solutions for automated sensitive data discovery to simplify compliance challenges.”

Free registration for the webinar available at:

https://www.dataguise.com/webinars/aws-dataguise-finserv-webinar-092018/

Tweet This: @Dataguise to Share Data Privacy Compliance Success Story in New Webinar - https://bit.ly/2pi1bQm #GDPR

Resources:

About Dataguise

Dataguise is the leader in sensitive data governance, providing data privacy protection and compliance solutions that discover sensitive data and keep it secure. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximising the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

Agency Contact:

Joe Austin

The Ventana Group

(818) 332-6166

jaustin@theventanagroup.com

dataguise.jpg

