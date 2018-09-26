26/09/2018 22:03:55

CRUSH THE BOWL GAME WITH NATURESWEET® TOMATOES

San Antonio, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes (NatureSweet.com) is helping shoppers prepare for the fall tailgating season with fun bowl style recipes, tailgating tips and an interactive game with a sweepstakes all wrapped into one.

 

For retailers, NatureSweet® will be offering football themed display shippers with in-store $0.55 off Glorys® 10.5oz, SunBursts® 10.5 oz or Constellation® 16.5oz tomatoes coupons to apply to consumer purchases.

For consumers, NatureSweet® encourages people to play the Crush The Bowl Game at www.naturesweet.com/promotions to enter for a chance to win a trip for two (2) to the Valero Alamo Bowl®. NatureSweet® is also encouraging consumers to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest for tailgating tips and easy entertaining recipes.

How to Enter the Crush The Bowl Sweepstakes:

VISIT: www.naturesweet.com/promotions

PLAY: Consumers then play the Crush The Bowl Game to be entered to win a trip for two (2) to the Valero Alamo Bowl® Game.

WIN: NatureSweet® will randomly select one Grand Prize winner.

About NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Jubilees™, Eclipses™, Twilights™ and Constellation® are trademarks of NS Brands, Ltd.

